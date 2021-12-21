ROY VARNEY EASTERN CUP
CLASSIC XC SKI RESULTS
WOMEN’S 5K
1. Ava Thurston 15:16 2. Callie Young 15:16.6 3. Lucinda Anderson 15:35 4. Emma Strack 15:37.8 5. Avery Ellis 15:41.9 6. Annie McColgan 15:42.8 7. Phoebe Sweet 15:47.9 8. Agnes Macy 15:48.4 9. Hattie Barker 16:03.4 10. Gretta Scholz 16:09.2 11. Rose Clayton 16:09.5 12. Stephanie Nicols 16:10.2 13. Clara Lake 16:10.8 14. Anna Lehmann 16:19.4 14. Sofia Scirica 16:19.4 16. Quincy Massey-Bierman 16:23.4 17. Emma Charles 16:24.7 18. Evelyn Walton 16:25.2 19. Emma Page 26:28.7 20. Virginia Cobb 16:30.1 21. Olivia Cuneo 16:30.5 22. Francesca Kitch 16:32 23. Miley Bletzer 16:32.1 24. Charlotte Brown 16:36.3 25. Olivia Skillings 16:37.6 26. Liza Bell 16:40.8 27. Sophia Gorman 16:42.4 28. Elsa Bolinger 16:43.2 29. Lili Baer 16:46.6 30. Maggie McGee 16:57.2 31. Catherine Stow 16:59.5 32. Amelia Circosta 17:02.7 33. Julia Thurston 17:03.1 34. Isabelle Serrano 17:03.9 35. Alice House 17:04.4 36. Isabel Seay 17:10 37. Maddie Hooker 17:10.5 38. Anika Leahy 17:10.7 39. Izzy Quam 17:15.1 40. Sarah Glueck 17:20.8 41. Eleonora Olsmats 17:26.6 42. Kaitlyn Watt 27:27.4 43. Grace Mattern 17:33.7 44. Phoebe Hussey 17:38.5 45. Beth McIntosh 17:41.7 46. Ruth Krebs 17:45.8 47. Elizabeth Graziani 17:46.1 48. Maria Anderson 17:47.7 49. Rebecca Cunningham 17:48.7 50. Rosalie Brown 17:52.7 51. Julia Oliver 17:54.1 52. Gillian Fairfax 17:56.8 53. Isabella Synnestvet 17:58 54. Adrienne Remick 17:58.3 55. Frances Trafton 17:59.4 56. Emelia Jordan 18:02 57. Mackenzie Greenberg 18:04.4 58. Margaret Voisin 18:08.1 59. Annelies Hanna 18:10.5 60. Mary Elliot 18:14.2 61. Dariya Kuznetsova 18:14.5 62. Brynne Robbins 18:15.8 63. Maeve Fairfax 18:17 64. Elise Creagan 18:17.2 65. Sadie Bell 18:17.4 66. Marlia Richer 18:19.8 67. Katherine Culliton 18:23 68. Elsa Sanborn 18:23.8 69. Mirra Payson 18:24.7 70. Eliza Skillings 18:25.9 71. Reese Runeaux 18:31.3 72. Zola Bruner 18:35.5 73. Lily Sabol 18:36.5 74. Tali Wong 18:40 75. Wren Hybertson 18:44.7 76. Caroline Tarmy 18:45 77. Adah Chapman 18:50.8 78. Kayley Bell 18:51.4 79. Addison Englund 18:51.9 80. Sarah Kirincich 18:53.7 81. Bridget Reusch 18:54.3 82. Molly Ellison 18:54.5 83. Emily Appleby 18:55.2 84. Britta Arold 19:13.1 85. Nyla Scott 19:13.5 86. Moriah Reusch 19:13.7 87. Rachel Smith 19:18.2 88. Sierra Aponte Clarke 19:23.6 89. Morgan Nault 19:24.8 90. Grace Elliot 19:29.5 91. Wyethe Murray 19:30.2 92. Kamryn Joyce 19:34.7 93. Leska Whitmarzh 19:37 94. Snow Lindemuth 19:37.5 95. Sara McGill 19:39.2 96. Maisie Franke 19:44.1 97. Ella Ronci 19:46.5 98. Grace Erholtz 19:47.8 99. Reid Donovan 19:51.2 100. Ayla Bodach-Turner 19:52.5 101. Ada Gardner 19:59.4 102. Hannah Petersen 19:59.5 103. Alex Collins 20:05.5 104. Keya Amundsen 20:05.8 105. Finley Barker 20:06.9 106. Aidan Burns 20:08.1 107. Nora McCourt 20:11.9 108. Ann Rightmire 20:13.6 109. Cecelia Schmeltzie 20:19.4 110. Carli Krebs 20:21.2 111. Ava Rothe 20:30.2 112. Ada Mahood 20:41 113. Eva Calcutt 20:51.9 114. Georgia Eckhardt 20:58.7 115. Sylvia Harvey 21:02.9 116. Josephine Lynch-Shaddock, 21:13.1 117. Mathea Graham 21:13.3 118. Rachel Pelletier 21:14.8 119. Meg MacLaury 21:15.6 120. Polina Kontorovich 21:16.8 121. Nora Condit 21:21.1 122. Beatrice Beale Tate 21:28.3 123. Clara Roth 21:26.8 124. Cambelle Nutting 21:39.5 125. Lucinda Carroll 21:41 126. Alexis Hills 21:56.4 127. Elena Ivanova 21:58 128. Jane Stout 22:33.6 129. Sarah Morgan 22:59.6 130. Sarah Morgan 22:59.6 131. Rachel Porth 23:18.9 132. Allison Gill 23:34.1 133. Delaney Whitmarsh 25:23.6
MEN’S 10K RESULTS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.