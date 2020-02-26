BOSTON, Mass. – The No. 8 Norwich women’s basketball team put up a strong fight in the third quarter before its comeback attempt unraveled during a 65-39 loss against top-seeded Emmanuel in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference quarterfinals.
Both offenses struggled early in the game. Emmanuel was the first to break out of its shooting slump, rattling off seven straight points to take a 7-0 lead. Norwich responded with a 5-0 run, capped by an old-fashioned three-point play by junior forward Kailynne Frederick with 3:18 left in the opening frame. The Saints carried an 11-7 lead into the second quarter after Norwich junior guard Julia Vigorito had a 3-point attempt rattle in and out of the basket.
The teams traded baskets to start the second quarter and then NU senior forward KristieAnn DeSilvio assisted Caileigh Travers in the lane for an easy layup to close the gap to 15-10. Emmanuel responded with a 10-0 run and pulled ahead 25-10.
Norwich junior guard Emily Schromm helped the Cadets stay in contention by making a nice dish in transition after beating the Saints’ press to find Frederick for an open jumper. Schromm hit a floater in the lane on the team’s next possession to reduce the deficit to 25-14. The Saints converted a pair of free throws while Norwich hit one foul shot at the other end, resulting in a 27-15 halftime score.
Norwich made a run to start the second half after stopping a driving layup by the Saints. DeSilvio and junior guard Riley Bennett hit back-to-back 3-pointers to close the gap to 27-23. Schromm followed with a layup to make it 29-25 with 7:26 left in the third quarter. The rest of the third belonged to Emmanuel, which held Norwich to five additional points while opening up a 43-33 lead to close out the quarter.
Norwich continued to make initial stops on defense, but the Saints’ rebounding tenacity generated several second-chance buckets. The hosts extended their lead to 57-37 following three quick points by Kayla Weaver with 4:23 remaining. The Saints continued to pull away down the stretch, outscoring the Cadets 22-6 in the fourth quarter.
The hosts outrebounded the Cadets 50-36. The Saints scored 32 points in the paint and limited the Cadets to 14 points down low. Emmanuel grabbed 22 offensive rebounds and scored 16 second-change points.
Norwich was led by Frederick, who recorded 12 points and nine rebounds. DeSilvio was the only other NU player in double figures, notching 10 points on a 4-of-7 shooting effort. Schromm was active all over the court for Norwich, contributing five points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals. Travers led the reserves with six points and four boards.
Emmanuel was powered by Ramirez-Tejeda and Kayla Weaver. Ramirez-Tejeda notched a double-double with 21 points and 17 rebounds. Weaver scored 19 points on an 8-of-13 shooting effort while adding six rebounds and three steals.
