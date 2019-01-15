Jamison Evans has got his groove back and so has the Rutland High School defense.
Both were big in a road victory at St. Johnsbury the last time out and were just as prominent in the Raiders’ 77-48 romp over Fair Haven at Keefe Gym on Tuesday night.
Evans poured in 30 points, featuring four 3-pointers and some thunder slams, and the 7-2 Raiders rubbed together victories for the first time in about a month.
The ball flowed out of Evans’ hands with confidence as he scored inside and well beyond the 3-point stripe.
“Me and the coaches have been working on my form,” Evans said.
“I’ve been doing this a long time, over 40 years,” said Slaters coach Bob Prenevost. “Jamison Evans could be in the top five I’ve ever seen in terms of high school basketball around here ... How he shoots the ball, how he rebounds, how he runs the floor.”
“I don’t think he’s pressing as much and good shooters go through shooting slumps too,” said Evans’ coach, Mike Wood. “We need him to shoot the ball consistently for us and if he is it opens up things for other guys.”
Evans had 21 points in the first half, which ended with the Raiders in command, 42-17.
Playing their first full game without departed star Cam Coloutti, the Slaters ate up great chunks of time searching patiently for good looks that often didn’t come because of the pace the Raiders set on defense.
“It’s something we talk about every day and it started at St. Johnsbury. In our last game I thought we were really solid. Hopefully we’ll continue to get better at it,” Wood said. “We thought (Fair Haven) would be very deliberate and they were tonight and what I was probably most proud of with our guys is we didn’t gamble. We stayed home and we contested shots and stayed connected. If we do that moving forward we’ll be pretty good.”
The Raiders had 26 rebounds (11 offensively) in the first half alone, along with a season-high nine assists to that point.
Rutland did everything well in spite of a Slaters team that also worked very hard. After a slow start due to the Slaters’ patient, clock-chewing pace, the Raiders finished the first period up 14-7 on a nice mix of stickback baskets, transition baskets and treys by Ethan Notte and Evans, the latter’s just beating the buzzer.
The second period was a tidal wave of 28 Rutland points with the same types of scoring.
Jacob Lorman added 12 points and Evan Pockette 11 for the Raiders while Joey Gannon had 10 for the 6-2 Slaters.
“The terms ‘bigger, faster and stronger’ really applies tonight,” said Prenevost, comparing Rutland’s Division I athletes to the Slaters’ D-II players. “So along with that you’ve got to add in Michael’s coaching ability.
“They’ve got a nice ballclub. We hung as much as we could. It was just a matter of time.”
Lorman had a pair of treys at the end of the third period as Rutland built a 64-29 lead then cleared the bench to begin the fourth. Prenevost followed suit shortly thereafter.
Even down an avalanche of points the Slaters’ top players stood and cheered as teammates getting rare minutes got some baskets.
“Our kids played hard as long as they could. Even when they got down 30 they were trying so it’s something we can build on,” Prenevost said.
Prenevost felt confident the Slaters will be competitive with their D-II rivals even after losing Coloutti, a 1,000-point scorer.
“We’ll get back into the gym and a new leader will emerge,” he said.
For the Raiders, leadership is as obvious as the keys to their last two victories.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.