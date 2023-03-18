HINESBURG — Fair Haven's Sawyer Ramey is going to need a bigger trophy case. The accolades keep rolling in for the senior basketball star.
On Wednesday, Ramey was the Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year, and on Saturday at CVU, he picked up another honor, being named the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Boys Player of the Year.
Along with those two prestigious awards, Ramey is also the Rutland Herald boys basketball Player of the Year for the second straight year.
"It's pretty cool. I've seen a lot of other guys who are great players win the award," said Ramey, after winning the VBCA award on Saturday. "It's something you try not to think about."
This winter, Ramey put the finishing touches on a career that will long be remembered in the Slate Valley. He finished his career with 1,348 points and had more than 500 assists in his career as well. His defensive wizardry and his rebounding are incredibly valuable from his guard spot.
Translation: Ramey does it all.
He truly has. Ramey won a Division II state championship as a freshman on a team where he started alongside his older brother Aubrey, who is playing baseball at Castleton University.
Then, he took a starring role over the last three seasons, and while he's had many elite teammates over his run in white and navy blue, Ramey has always been a constant.
Fair Haven loves its athletics. If a person rolls up to the football field in the fall or the gym in winter, a packed house is sure to be awaiting them.
Ramey has grown up with that community around him and it has fueled him to make his school proud.
"I've had a really supportive community over my four years," Ramey said. "A lot of other kids don't get to experience that."
The senior has basically been a Slater since birth. He was a ball boy when he was a kid and once it was his time to shine on the court he made the most of it.
Ramey got to experience it all with his family by his side. His grandfather is the legendary Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost, who wrapped up his career with 537 coaching victories. The final 70 wins came with Ramey as his point guard.
Prenevost was honored on Saturday as well. On top of being named Division II boys Coach of the Year, he was also received the John Wooden Legacy Award, along with West Rutland girls coach Carl Serrani.
The Slaters didn't send Prenevost off with a championship, but they got him to the Barre Auditorium one last time. It was special for Ramey to go with his grandfather by his side. For the whole team, winning for Coach P was a major goal.
"That's what this whole year was about, not just for me, but for the whole team," Ramey said. "We wanted to win it for him. Wish it could have ended differently, but we're happy with where we got to go."
The answer to the burning question of where Ramey's incredible talent lands next? Deerfield Academy.
Ramey, who also earned one of the VBCA's scholarships on Saturday, will attend the Massachusetts prep school this upcoming school year with his sights on playing in college.
He said he'd love to play for a high-level Division III school, but he'll let things work themselves out as they're supposed to.
Things have worked out pretty well so far for Ramey. His talent and work ethic are a big reason why.
