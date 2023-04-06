Spring is in the air but winter is stubbornly hanging around across many pockets of Vermont.
For skiers and riders, this year’s shoulder season has been a dream come true.
While April trail conditions can be fickle, a few big storms last month resulted in a durable snow pack that’s allowed ski areas to make the most of their closing weeks. The prospect of warm, sunny weather on the horizon could create an ideal atmosphere for upcoming events featuring music, pond skimming and cookouts.
This Sunday will mark the final time lifts will spin at Bromley, Burke, Magic Mountain, Sugarbush and Smuggler’s Notch. The last days for Bolton, Okemo, Stowe and Stratton are projected to be April 16, while Killington, Jay Peak and Mount Snow are scheduled to wrap up winter operations April 23. After that, many snow enthusiasts will still be able to “earn their turns” by hiking or skiing up trails before turning around for the fun part.
Heading into the weekend, Stowe Mountain Resort still had 62 open trails accessible by a pair of lifts. Mount Snow offered a similar situation with 53 trails and four lifts, while all nine lifts were spinning at Jay Peak to lead skiers and riders to a variety of 40 open trails.
On the Nordic ski, Jay Peak recently groomed nearly 18 kilometers of terrain. Trapp Family Lodge also has solid coverage on most of its trails, especially on higher terrain near the cabin.
The Craftsbury Outdoor Center is offering 23 kilometers of skiing and will host its annual Mud N’ Ice Quadrathlon at 10 a.m. Saturday. Nearly 100 athletes are already signed up for the four-part event that carries on the tradition of the former Sugarbush Triathlon. Many racers will complete the course individually and there are also relay teams for the competition, which includes an 8-kilometer ski, a 4-mile run, a 3-mile paddle and an 11-mile bike.
The women’s ironman field is headlined by Susan Dunklee, a two-time silver medalist at biathlon world championships. Fellow Olympic biathlete Hallie Grossman will be another top contender along with Nordic Olympian Kaitlynn Miller. Former World Cup racer Eli Enman will attempt to defend his men’s ironman title. Woodstock’s James Underwood is the reigning high school state champion and will be another podium threat.
Saturday will also mark the return of Okemo’s Spring Fling and Snowmelt Slush Cup from noon to 5 p.m. Prizes will be awarded in the pond-skimming event for biggest splash, best dressed, best wipeout, first across the pond and crowd favorite. There will also be live music, face painting and a barbecue. Sugarbush’s Spring Fling pond-skimming festivities will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday. There will be free live music by the Grift, Kat Wright and DJ Logic in the Lincoln Peak Courtyard
Burke Mountain invites skiers and riders to sport their best 1980’s outfits this weekend during Retro Day, with music on tap Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Magic Mountain will host an Easter Egg Hunt for kids on Sunday morning prior to a noontime celebration of life and renewal at the Sunshine Center. Stowe will host a non-denominational Easter Sunrise Service offering complimentary Mansfield Gondola ride for guests from 4:30-5:40 a.m. Sunday. Skiing and riding will be permitted on Perry Merrill after the service.
Jay Peak’s pond-skimming competition will take place April 15. The action will kick off at noon on the interstate trail and there will be an awards ceremony and beach party at 4 p.m. in the Pump House Indoor Waterpark. Prizes will be handed out for best run, best costume, best bail and best splash. Killington will host its pond skimming the same day prior to a Mud Day Slalom event May 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.