BURLINGTON - Burr & Burton's French connection made off with a massive haul while leading the Bulldogs to their first boys track and field championship in program history during an upset victory over U-32 at Friday's Division II state meet.
Matteo Gallazzini, an exchange student from Southern France, gave BBA the early jump by anchoring the 4x800-meter relay and triggering a come-form-behind victory over the Raiders. He quickly returned to action for the 1,500, entering the event as the ninth-ranked runner. Despite trailing for the majority of the race, he stunned everyone with a blistering final lap to triumph in 4 minutes, 11.75 seconds - good enough to shave 15 seconds off his previous personal-best time.
Gallazzini's first-place finish gave BBA 10 bonus points out of the blue, while U-32 scored 13 fewer points than expected after owning the top four seeds on the pre-race performance list. That 23-point swing in Burr & Burton's favor during the 1,500 combined with the four-point boost from the 4x800 relay wound up setting the tone for the Bulldogs' surprisingly comfortable victory. Khalid Abdul Raheem, Xavier Trave-Adolphus and Caleb Fitzpatrick also helped BBA set a new school record in the 4x800, shattering the previous mark by over three seconds.
A final tally of 121.5 points gave BBA a sizable margin of victory over U-32 (89), Hartford (86) Peoples (84 5) and Fair Haven (81) in one of the closest five-way races in D-II history. U-32 entered the championship as the two-time defending champ and was shooting for its ninth title in 10 seasons. But Gallazzini's ability to steal the show - and the crown - in the 1,500 doomed the Raiders' hopes of a three-peat.
"I didn't think I was going to make it all the way," Gallazzini said. "But I felt good at the last 200 and I said to myself, 'Hey, screw it. You did all that work. It's not the time to stop. Send it right now.' And I don't know how, but it just happened. …And that's why I sprinted - because I know (U-32) was the main enemy today. I don't even know how I'm still here right now. I think it's because of the great advice of my coach and the cheering of my team."
Gallazzini's legs were quite wobbly after the 4x800 relay and the 1,500 as athletes competed in sunny, 85-degree conditions. He celebrated after both races with his teammates and coaches but was also careful to immediately seek out shade, drink water and save his strength as much as possible.
When he returned to the track for the 800, the BBA junior delivered a crushing blow to every other team by placing first again in 2:02.88. As the day wore on, the only chance U-32 had to stage a miraculous comeback was if BBA somehow was disqualified in several events. But that was not in the cards, and Gallazzini added a cherry on top of the victory by anchoring the winning 4x400 relay team. He joined forces once again with Abdul Raheem, Trave-Adolphus and Fitzpatrick to record a time of 3:37:17 amid the sweltering heat.
"I can't wait to go back to France," Gallazzini said. "There, the weather is more simple."
There are several other folks who are counting down the days until Gallazzini returns to Europe. And U-32 coach Andrew Tripp may be at the top of that list.
"Matteo was the difference," Tripp said. "By the seedings, we were exceedingly tight with them. And Matteo was almost singlehandedly the difference. It was his running that cost us the roughly 13 points that we finished below from what we were projected to get. Almost all of that was him. And then they scored almost 25 points more than they were projected to get. They also got 8.5 points in pole vault that they weren't expected to get, but Matteo just put on a show today. It was about as impressive a state meet as I've ever seen - especially in the events that he did it in and on such a hot day. He beat Luke (Page) head-to-head in the 4x800 - and that's no joke. And then he came back on short rest and beat Sarge (Burns) in the 1,500 - and Sarge was fresh. And then he won the 800 after having already run twice. In the past decade, Stephen Looke and Sam Nishi were two guys who did the triple with the 800, 1,500 and 3k - and won them. But there have only a handful of performances like that in my time. And Matteo may have had tougher competition. It was hot and humid and there was nothing easy about today. And he was doing it against guys who are all going to New England's. I'm not bummed about him going back to France from a competitive standpoint."
For someone who's only competed in track and field for a few years, Gallazzini proved that his ceiling is sky-high for the future. He's always loved to run, and his heroics Friday gave the Bulldogs their second track and field title of any kind after the BBA girls took home the hardware in 1983.
"I wasn't that dead (after the 4x800 relay)," Gallazzini said. "It was the teamwork and it wasn't just me. It was everyone's achievement. And without (the U-32 and Montpelier athletes), I could have not run that 1,500. So I also need to thank them too."
U-32 wound up capturing runner-up honors after holding off Hartford by a split-second margin to place third in the 4x400 relay. Solid legs by Burns, Andrew Mckinstry and Cody Young were followed by a remarkable come-from-behind effort by Page, who bridged a massive gap against the Hurricanes to prevail in a photo finish. U-32 registered a time of 3:40.03, while Hartford crossed the line in 3:40.06.
"From the start of the season, we knew there were five teams that had a legit shot at winning," Triipp said. "And midway through the season those five teams were all within 20 points and I'd never seen anything like that before. And it played out that way today. If Luke had lost that photo finish to Hartford in the 4x400, we would have been third. He closed 20 meters in the last 100 on the Hartford guy and he beat him by a few hundredths of a second. And that was the margin, because we had to beat them to get second. That was totally nuts to hold them off for second place. Our boys have eight state championships and two second places in the last 10 seasons, and that is nothing to sneeze at. I'm super proud of our guys. They competed really well today and we just got beat by a great BBA team and an amazing athletic performance by Matteo. What a stud. It was a super exciting day, it was a great day for Burr & Burton and it was great to see Southern Vermont represent."
U-32's Ed Sayers didn't quite match Gallazzini in the scoring column, but the Raiders junior came close by piling up 26 points all by himself. He placed third in shot put (13.44 meters), high jump (1.72 meters) and triple jump (11.75 meters) in addition to finishing second in discus (40.5 meters).
Fair Haven's Noah Beayon claimed top honors in the 100 (11.11 seconds) and the 200 (22.95 seconds). Burr & Burton's Austin Cox won the 400 (51.17 seconds), while U-32's Cyrus Hansen turned heads in the 3,000 by triumphing in 9:00.63. Hansen was in a duel with Montpelier's Avery Smart and wound up beating the Solons standout by nearly six seconds.
Peoples Academy's Ivan Buczek won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.09 seconds, prevailing by over two seconds. Burr & Burton's Benjamin Dossett claimed top honors in the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.42 seconds. Peoples Academy won the 4x100 relay in 44.63 seconds, thanks to strong efforts by Henry Riley, Cooper Shove, Kenique Josephs and Max Kuhnle.
Fair Haven's David Doran won the shut put with a throw of 13.71 meters. Hartford's Jordan Davis recorded a mark of 41.57 meters to prevail in discus and earned another individual title by winning javelin (45.27 meters).
Montpelier basketball standout Atif Milak finished first in high jump (1.87 meters). Fair Haven's Patrick Stone (3.19 meters) and Jace Hetrick (3.19 meters) recorded a 1-2 finish in pole vault. Hartford's Ayodele Lowe won long jump with a leap of 6.5 meters. Burr & Burton's Carson Gordon was the top performer in triple jump (12.73 meters).
BOYS TEAM SCORES
1. Burr & Burton 121.5 2. U-32 89 3. Hartford 86 4. Peoples 84 5. Fair Haven 81 6. Montpelier 44 7. Spaulding 14.5 8. Lyndon 11.5 9. Mount Abraham 10.5 10. Lamoille 8 11. Middlebury 7 12. Missisquoi 1.
