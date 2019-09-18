The top of the girls soccer pecking order is the same as last week, but a few blowouts threw a wrench in the rest of the rankings.
Division II powerhouses Milton and Harwood both suffered uncharacteristic 6-0 losses, with the Yellowjackets falling to Spaulding and the Highlanders losing to South Burlington. The rest of D-II can breathe easier knowing that Milton and Harwood are far from invincible. Although Milton has won the past four D-II titles, the door is wide open for undefeated U-32 to claim its first championship in program history. But the Raiders also have to worry about Fair Haven, Rice, Montpelier, Mount Abraham and Lamoille, among others.
In D-I, scoring machine Grace Pinkus is attempting to help Burr and Burton keep pace with a group of heavy-hitters from the Metro Division. Defending D-III champ Thetford and 2018 runner-up Vergennes could be on a collision course to meet again in the final.
1. CVU (4-0) The Redhawks have outscored teams 18-1 after Olivia Zubarik and Josie Pecor found the back of the net in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Mount Mansfield. CVU will visit Essex on Friday.
2. Colchester (4-1) Brooke Booski set up Ellie Benoure and Elise Scorsome during Tuesday's 2-1 win over St. Johnsbury. Lakers goalie Olivia Moore posted shutouts against South Burlington and Mount Mansfield. Colchester will visit BFA-St. Albans on Friday.
3. Burlington (5-0) Helen Worden's hat trick lifted BHS to a 5-2 win over Milton. The Seahorses are also fresh off 1-0 victories against Mount Mansfield and BFA-St. Albans. Burlington will host St. Johnsbury on Friday.
4. Essex (4-0-1) Goalie Rachel Botala recorded a nine-save shutout during Tuesday's 1-0 win over South Burlington. Gabrielle Knight set up Maya Desautels for the game-winner. The Hornets beat Burr and Burton, 1-0, last week and will host CVU on Friday.
5. South Burlington (2-2-1) The hot-and-cold Wolves are a scary team when they're firing on all cylinders. Highlights have included dominant victories over Thetford and Harwood, but the Wolves struggled during losses against Colchester and Essex. South Burlington will host Mount Mansfield on Friday.
6. Burr and Burton (5-1) Essex is the only team that has neutralized Pinkus, who is committed to play for UMass-Amherst. The Bulldogs have outscored opponents 26-6 after Pinkus deposited four goals in Tuesday's 6-0 win over Mill River. BBA will host Woodstock on Friday before welcoming CVU on Monday.
7. Mt. Mansfield (2-3) Goalie Anna Betz (20 saves) kept her team close during a 2-0 defeat against CVU. The Cougars shut out BFA-St. Albans and Rutland and suffered 1-0 losses to Burlington and Colchester. MMU will visit South Burlington on Friday.
8. U-32 (5-0) The Raiders have yet to record a shutout, but a dozen goals from Caroline Kirby kept her team's perfect record intact. U-32 opened with victories over Rice, Mount Abraham and Spaulding before securing 4-1 wins over Randolph and Thetford. The Raiders will host Harwood on Thursday.
9. Mt. Abraham (3-1) Addy Harris has been lethal for the Eagles, fueling a 9-1 win over BFA-Fairfax and a 4-1 victory over Rice. The Eagles defense will have to be on point Friday against high-scoring Spaulding striker Lauren Allen.
10. Montpelier (3-0-2) The Solons are still undefeated following three straight overtime thrillers against Thetford, Rice and North Country. All-State defender Cypress Levitt has been stellar in goal as her team awaits the return of starting keeper Georgia Schiff. The Solons will travel to play unbeaten Lamoille on Friday.
On the bubble: North Country (3-1-1), Lamoille (4-0), Harwood (4-1), Fair Haven (3-0-2), Peoples (5-0), Thetford (2-2-1), Vergennes (3-1-2).
