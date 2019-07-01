Nate Hudson has been playing against Andrew Lanthier since grade school but had never seen him pitch. That didn't have any ill effects on the Rutland Post 31 third baseman Monday night.
Hudson was the player Lanthier had the most problems solving. Hudson drove in Post 31's first and fourth runs in Rutland's 4-2 victory over Lakes Region in American Legion play at St. Peter's Field.
Lanthier allowed only four hits but that wound up being too many as Lakes Region dropped its second straight against its county rivals.
Hudson singled during a three-run first inning and after Lakes Region climbed to within 3-2 he singled in a pad run for winning pitcher Josh Beayon in the fifth.
"'Captain Clutch.' He's always been that," said Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese. "You look at that (Division II high school) championship game a couple years ago when he drove in the winning run.
"That's what he does. He's a solid ballplayer."
Hudson said he hit two fastballs for his base hits.
"Everyone's working hard to get on base so it's a good feeling," Hudson said. "(Lanthier) has really good stuff. He's going to be a solid No. 2 with Aubrey Ramey (for Fair Haven High) next year."
"We rolled the dice with Andrew. He was a little nervous but he settled down," said Greenlese.
Lanthier retired nine straight Post 31 hitters at one point but the fast start was all Rutland needed to strengthen its grip on first place in the Southern Division, where Post 31 is 8-1 and Lakes Region 6-3.
Leadoff hitter Reilly Shannon walked, stole and scored on Hudson's single and after Hudson stole second, he scored on Reece de Castro's single. Ethan Senecal made it 3-0 when he plated de Castro with a two-out single.
Mitchell Brayman's two-out single in the second made it 3-1 and it became 3-2 in the fifth when Joe Valerio singled and Lanthier doubled, with Valerio being held at third, then scoring as the relay throw got away.
One that didn't get away came in the sixth with Lakes Region at bat and trailing 4-2. Brayman was at first with his second single when Dylan Lee hit a long double to right. Ethan Coarse chased down the ball and relayed to de Castro in the shallow outfield and he pegged a strike to catcher Luc Vitagliano to get Brayman easily for the final out of the inning.
"I'm kicking myself for that one," said Greenlese, who was coaching third. "I said to myself he's going to have to make a perfect throw."
It was the second time in five days that Beayon beat Lakes Region (he won 5-1 last Thursday). The lefty struck out two, walked one, hit a man and allowed two earned runs, spacing eight hits and stranding seven on the basepaths.
He beared down hard to escape what could have been a costly fifth, when Lakes Region had singles by Parker Morse and Valerio and a double by Lanthier and a run already in. Beayon then induced a popup and a routine grounder to end the threat.
Lanthier allowed four earned runs on just the four well-positioned hits. He struck out one, walked one and hit two batters.
A shortsleeve-and-shorts crowd was treated to some more fine defensive plays in the outfield. In the Rutland third, Lakes Region center fielder Aaron Szabo made a tough play look easier, gracefully going way back and hauling in a deep drive by de Castro.
In the Lakes Region sixth, Senecal, the Post 31 left fielder, charged and made a diving grab of Brett Huntley's sinking liner.
Lakes Region had two runners aboard in the seventh when Post 31 shortstop Pat McKeighan went to the middle to snare a hard Szabo grounder, cashing it in for a 6-3, game-ending double play.
These teams will meet twice next week at Castleton University but will be in action Tuesday night. Lakes Region will play a twinbill at Bellows Falls Post 37 Tuesday night (first pitch at 4:30 p.m.) while Post 31 plays a single game at Bennington Post 13.
