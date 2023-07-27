KEENE, N.H. — The Vermont Mountaineers were unable to complete an impressive comeback attempt Thursday, suffering a 6-5 loss to the Keene Swamp Bats at Alumni Field.
The Mountaineers fall to 24-14-1, with their lead in the North Division shrinking to two games over the Sanford Mainers. The Swamp Bats, who were already eliminated from postseason play, improve to 14-27. Vermont won the season series, 4-3, after their final game with Keene.
After two scoreless innings, Vermont used the long ball in the third to take a 3-0 lead. Santino Rosso doubled to right field with two outs. Aaron Whitley reached base on a walk and Rosso moved to third on a wild pitch. Nate Stocum belted his fifth home run of the season to boost the visitors.
Keene answered in the bottom of the fourth inning with a pair of home runs to take a 6-3 lead. Greg Bozzo hit a three-run blast with no outs to tie the game. After two more runners reached base on a single and a walk, Vermont pitcher Aidan Risse attempted to escape further damage by inducing back-to-back fly-outs. However, Keene’s Devin Taylor delivered the big blow as he hit the second home run of the inning to give the Swamp Bats the lead off Mountaineers reliever Max Moss.
No more runs were scored until the seventh and eighth innings, when Vermont kept things interesting. In the seventh frame, Vermont’s Tyler Cox singled and moved to second on a groundout. He scored on a single by Rosso to make it 6-4. In the eighth frame, Nathan Goranson reached first base after being hit by a pitch. He moved to second on a walk, advanced to third on an error by the pitcher and then came across to score on a sacrifice fly by Andre Martinez.
The Mountaineers attempted to rally in the ninth, as Rosso recorded his third hit of the game with one out. Keene’s Sam Portnoy held off the comeback bid by serving up back-to-back strikeouts to end the game.
Vermont will wrap up the regular season with five home games in three days. Coach Mitchell Holmes’ squad will host doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday.