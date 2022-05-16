A lot of the usual suspects are back at the top of the heap for the fastest game on two feet, though it’s clear that change is in the air for Vermont boys and girls lacrosse.
The CVU boys are the eight-time defending champs in Division I and are off to a 9-1 start this spring. The potential for a ninth consecutive title is undeniable, and the Redhawks control their own destiny while attempting to lock up the top seed for playoffs. However, a recent loss to Middlebury (6-3) and a one-goal victory over Burr and Burton Academy (9-1) prove that CVU is far from invincible.
A rematch with the Tigers to close out the regular season plus upcoming games against South Burlington (9-1) and Essex (7-4) will reveal a lot about one of the most impressive dynasties in the state.
Reigning D-II boys champ Harwood is attempting to reach the final for the fifth straight season. The Highlanders (8-2) are currently ranked third in the standings after falling to Rice (8-0) and Hartford (9-1). The Green Knights clobbered HU during a 13-4 victory a few weeks ago, and they’ll be hungry to beat Harwood again after their perfect season was spoiled during last year’s 11-7 loss in the championship.
Rice holds a slim lead over the Hurricanes in the standings, but a tough test at Middlebury on Friday could tighten the race. Hartford, which was a D-III school just four years ago, suffered an early-season 7-4 loss to Rice and has never won a title.
South Burlington is the two-time defending champ for D-I girls and owns a 9-2 record. But the Wolves are in a dogfight with Rutland (7-3) for the No. 4 spot in the standings and could be forced to hit the road for the quarterfinals.
CVU and BFA-St. Albans are both 9-1, while BBA is 8-2. The Bulldogs feature 100-goal scorer Tatum Sands and boosted their stock with last week’s 18-9 victory over Rutland. CVU avenged its only loss during Saturday’s 17-6 victory over BFA, leapfrogging the Comets for the top spot. But the Redhawks have a tough row to hoe with games at South Burlington on Wednesday and at Burr & Burton next week.
The biggest breakout story this spring belongs to D-II Hartford, which makes a strong case as the best team outright in Vermont. Fourth-year coach Heather Hartford has lived up to her name while leading the Hurricanes to an 11-0 mark that includes eight double-digit victories. While last year’s squad relied heavily upon the offensive production of Zoe Pfeiffer, the 2022 Hurricanes are extremely balanced and haven’t allowed more than six goals in a single game.
The rest of the field has a lot of catching up to do, with defending champ GMVS (2-4) struggling just to secure a home playoff game. Spaulding (8-3) will be shooting for its first semifinal berth in 24 years and is scheduled to host the Hurricanes on May 27. Vergennes (7-2), Woodstock (5-3), St. Johnsbury (5-3-1) and U-32 (3-5) all have the ability to host quarterfinal contests and could also pull off an upset on the road.
Here are the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings as schools gear up for some huge rivalry games:
BOYS RANKINGS1. CVU (9-1) The Redhawks have outscored opponents by an average of 11-6, limiting Rutland, Mount Mansfield and BFA to fewer than three goals. Matais Williams (four goals), Turner Elliott (three goals) and netminder Jake Bowen (22 saves) led CVU past Essex, 11-7, on Friday.
2. BBA (9-1) The Bulldogs have passed almost every test and boast three victories over out-of-state opponents. Emmett Edwards and Karter Noyes lead an offense that’s averaging 14 goals per game. BBA could take over the No. 1 position with highly winnable games on tap against Brattleboro, Mount Anthony, Woodstock and Rutland
3. South Burlington (9-1) The Wolves have pumped in an average of 14 goals while allowing seven per contest. Will Goyette (five goals, three assists), Will Hershberg (four goals, two assists) and Evan Knoth (eight saves) stepped up during a recent 13-10 victory over Burlington.
4. Rice (8-0) The Green Knights have made things look easy while outscoring opponents by an average of 14-4. Andrew Libby found the back of the net three times during Saturday’s 12-9 victory over Colchester.
5. Hartford (9-1) The Hurricanes’ six-game winning streak includes an 6-3 victory at Harwood and a 12-7 victory over Colchester. Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. home game vs. Spaulding could be a challenge, especially if the Crimson Tide can stay out of the penalty box.
On The Bubble: Middlebury (6-3), Essex (7-4), Harwood (8-2), Colchester (5-3), Stowe (8-2)
GIRLS RANKINGS
1. Hartford (11-0) The Hurricanes easily swept high-powered St. Johnsbury with victories of 17-4 and 16-4. Their body of work also features a 13-2 victory over Woodstock and a 15-4 win at U-32. After outscoring teams by an average of 15-3, Hartford will be a strong favorite when it hosts GMVS at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
2. CVU (9-1) The Redhawks are pumping in an average of 15 goals per game while allowing eight. The offensive fireworks were on full display during a 17-5 victory at. St. Johnsbury, a 19-11 romp against Vergennes and a 18-7 win at Mount Mansfield. Chloe Snipes fired in nine goals during Saturday’s 17-6 victory over BFA.
3. BFA-St. Albans (9-1) The Comets feature some of the same stars from their 22-0 ice hockey team and have outscored opponents by an average of 16-8. Sophie Zemianek, Kayleigh Brannon and Caroline Bliss recorded two goals apiece during Saturday’s loss to CVU.
4. BBA (8-2) A 12-11 loss to South Burlington and an 18-8 defeat against Saratoga are the only blemishes on the Bulldogs’ resume. Paige Samuelson, Sadie Stefanak and Sands lead an attack that’s averaging 15 goals per game. Friday’s 15-8 victory at Woodstock confirmed that BBA should certainly be in the title conversation.
5. South Burlington (9-2) Sam Crane (five goals) single-handedly outscored Middlebury during Saturday’s 16-4 victory. Madie King-Thurber (two goals) scored the game-winner during last week’s 9-8 win at Rutland, while teammates Sam Crane and Sabrina Brunet also contributing two goals apiece.
On The Bubble: Rutland (7-3), Mount Mansfield (5-5), Vergennes (7-2), Spaulding (8-3), Woodstock (5-3), St. Johnsbury (5-3-1)
