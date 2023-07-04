If Eric Lajeunesse could be considered a professor of golf, last year was his sabbatical.
After recording a top-20 result at the Vermont Amateur Golf Championship for a dozen years in a row, the Spaulding High School graduate opted to skip the 2022 tourney at Brattleboro Country Club.
But this summer the 35-year-old couldn't pass up the chance to compete at his home course: the Country Club of Barre. And even though his favorite sport has taken a backseat to a busy work schedule, Lajeunesse was as sharp as ever Tuesday while emerging as the clubhouse leader.
The first of four rounds still hadn't wrapped up at the end of the day after a handful of thunder and lightning delays forced many competitors to finish up early. Lajeunesse was fortunate to be in the second group out on the course at 8:10 a.m. and had already teed off on the 18th hole when the first delay led to a 45-minute pause in action. After returning to the fairway, he lofted a wedge shot onto the green and two-putted from 18 feet to put the finishing touches on a 4-under 67. His playing partners Evan Russell (70) and Austin Giroux (72) were close behind, ensuring that the power trio will be in the spotlight again when they head back out for Wednesday's second round.
Lajeunesse has been in plenty of similar situations at the Am for over a decade and is no stranger to close-but-no-cigar final rounds. Hoisting the winner's trophy has been an elusive goal, but his sage course management and coolheaded consistency have set him apart from many other stars whose up-and-down results didn't stand the test of time.
Third-place finishes at the 2013 and 2016 Am confirmed that Lajeunesse is a perennial contender while also leaving him more and more hungry for the win. He placed 10th at the 2021 tourney, continuing his remarkable string of success. Now the Barre native is twice as old as some of the top high school golfers in the field, but he still has plenty of tricks up his sleeve and a fire burning in his belly.
Here are eight questions for Lajeunesse as he prepares for a 54-hole marathon during the next two days:
TA: How would you describe playing in the same group with two guys who are also in contention early in the tournament?
Lajeunesse: "We kind of feed off each other. You play well when you see good shots in your group and you can kind of club off each other on the par-3s, knowing they're hitting the ball well. Just seeing good shots and good putts just feeds into the momentum. As a group, we started making some putts. And they're both really good players, so it's fun to be out there with them."
TA: As a 35-year-old, do you remember when you were a teenager like Austin Giroux and looking up to the older guys?
Lajeunesse: "Yeah, it's kind of cool. I don't play much competitive golf any more. I was definitely going to play in this because it's my home course and I've played here since I was 8. But otherwise I don't travel as much any more. I'm taking over a construction business at the moment with my sister, so we work really hard. And golf, to me, is not as important as it used to be. But this is still one of my favorite tournaments."
TA: How much is the course knowledge helping the crew of Barre golfers this year?
Lajeunesse: "It's huge. Especially when the greens get this fast, it's all about where you leave it in certain spots. You could be 6 feet away. But if you're above the hole - or even pin-high - you'd rather have a 15-footer below the hole. When they're this fast, you can't even really be aggressive. You're just hitting a good putt and hoping it stays near the hole. If it goes in, it's a bonus. But if you try to get too aggressive at this speed, you're going to have some come-backers if they aren't going in. So it's a huge advantage to have played the course and just know how to play the breaks."
TA: If you had to generalize, does this course favor a long-drive guy or a get-up-and-down short-game player?
Lajeunesse: "With it being this soft, it actually brings more people into play because this course isn't that long. It's definitely a benefit on a few holes to be longer. But, in general, when it's firm and fast I would say that there's more home-course knowledge involved because you have to land it in shorter greens in some instances."
TA: What do you think the toughest hole is right now?
Lajeunesse: "We switched the front and back nines, so what's normally hole No. 11 is now hole No. 2. And that hole has probably the most severely sloped green we have. So no matter where the pin is, it's tough. You want to be below the hole. Even if you're pin-high, it's a tough two-putt. So just because of the green, I'd say that hole is probably the toughest."
TA: You've been at the Am so many times and so close to win so many times. In the back of your mind, has winning this been a big mission for you?
Lajeunesse: "I was looking forward to this as soon as I knew we were going to have it here. The dream has always been to win the Vermont Amateur. But my goals or my expectations are probably not as high as they used to be just because I don't play as much as I used to. But I know this course so well and it's fun to play well and just see what happens."
TA: Historically, there have been some years when people just run away with it at the Am. If you do find yourself with the lead, do you just stick to your guns or do you play based on who's around you?
Lajeunesse: "I'm just going to play the course and try to keep the same game plan every day and just keep giving myself opportunities. I'm putting the ball really well right now, so I'm just not trying to do too much. I've played this course a million times. So just take what the course gives you and go from there."
TA: In terms of your strengths, do you think your short game and putting are what will help you in the long run?
Lajeunesse: "My chipping and putting has gone really well. And my irons are coming around - they're not as sharp as before just because I don't play as much any more. But I'm still hitting it close once in awhile. And then I'm just getting up and down and scrambling."