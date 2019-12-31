BURLINGTON — Anthony Lamb scored a game-high 23 points as the University of Vermont closed out the decade with a 76-51 victory over George Washington on Tuesday at Patrick Gym.
“Today was a really good win over an Atlantic 10 team on New Year’s Eve in front of another great crowd,” Vermont coach John Becker said. “It was a fun game to be a part of and I thought we played really well for the most part. We shot the ball well for the second straight game and got contributions from a lot of guys.”
The Catamounts (9-5) and Colonials (6-7) exchanged baskets in the opening minutes of the first half. Lamb drilled a pair of 3-pointers to help knot the score at 22 between the non-conference opponents. Vermont distanced itself from George Washington with a 21-4 run in the final nine minutes of the first half. Stef Smith registered two 3-pointers and Lamb added nine more points to send their team into halftime with a 43-26 lead.
The Colonials began to rally back in the second half. Chase Paar scored seven points and Amir Harris added six points as GW closed the gap to 58-49. The Cats put the game away with an 18-2 run in the final eight minutes. Everett Duncan drilled a contested 3-pointer to ignite the offense and Smith provided nine more points in UVM’s closing run.
Lamb’s 23 points were fueled by a 4-of-6 shooting performance from beyond the arc. The senior collected eight rebounds and tallied three blocks. Smith registered 19 points, pulled down three boards and dished out three assists. Robin Duncan nearly had a double-double with 10 points and a game-high nine rebounds. The guard also distributed four assists.
Vermont’s 6-foot-10 center Daniel Giddens scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds. Teammate Everett Duncan contributed six points and seven rebounds.
The top scorers for George Washington were Maceo Jack (12 points), Amir Harris (10 points), Amaldo Toro (eight points) and Chase Paer (seven points).
Vermont enjoyed a 32-22 rebounding advantage.
The 25-point win was the largest margin of victory over an Atlantic 10 opponent in UVM program history.
Vermont has won six of its last seven meetings with A-10 schools and completed a second straight season sweep.
The Catamounts will hit the road to kick off 2020 with a 7 p.m. game at Dartmouth on Tuesday.
