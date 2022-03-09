An elite group of hockey standouts were selected to represent their schools during the 36th Rotary Key Bank All-Star Hockey Classic.
The event will take place March 19 at the Essex Skating Facility. The women’s game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. and the men’s game will commence at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person and the price includes admission to both games.
Three people involved with the Rutland girls hockey team were selected to the team. Forward Izzy Crossman and defenseman Elise Lidstone were the two Raider players that earned the nod on the Harris Conference team.
Crossman was a top goal-scoring threat for Rutland this season, while Lidstone was the leader of the defensive end of the ice.
Raiders co-coach Katherine Pate will be an assistant coach for the Harris Conference team.
All proceeds from this event are donated to charity by the Essex Rotary Club. Contact Jason Ruwet at 876-7147 for more information.
ROSTERS
Austin Conference
Head Coach: Amanda Conger, U-32
Forwards: Reese Clayton, BFA-St. Albans; Faith Reed, BFA-St. Albans; Elizabeth Couture, BFA-St. Albans; Jenna Powers, Brattleboro; Sophia Mikijaniec, Brattleboro; Julianna Miskovich, Brattleboro; Mershon Sky, Burlington; Sabina Brochu, CVU; Clara Andre, Kingdom Blades; Avery Gale, Middlebury; Morgan Ribolini, U-32; Allie Guthrie, U-32.
Defense: Sophie Zemianek, BFA-St. Albans; Rachel Needleman, BFA-St. Albans; Paige Moody, Burlington; Grace Bazin, Hartford; Nora Knudsen, Hartford; Anna West, Mount Mansfield Union.
Goalies: Olivia Dallamura, Colchester; Grace Ferguson, CVU.
Harris Conference
Head Coach: Courtney Barrett, South Burlington.
Assistant Coaches: Julia Hudson, South Burlington; Katherine Pate, Rutland.
Forwards: Lauren Barrows, Burr and Burton; Ella Gibbs, Essex; Nielsa Maddalena, Essex; Ada-Grace Perry, Burr and Burton; Katie Craig, Rice; Caroline Banks, Rice; Izzy Crossman, Rutland; Hope Brunet, South Burlington; Sofie Richland, South Burlington; Bria Dill, Spaulding; Emily Morris, Spaulding; Sofia Yates, Woodstock; Naomi Edele, Missisquoi.
Defense: Ashley Stempek, Essex; Haley Stefaniak, Missisquoi; Emma Schaarschmidt, Rice; Elise Lidstone, Rutland; Zoe Tewksbury, Spaulding; Skylar Haley, Woodstock.
Goalies: Kelsan Carter, Essex; Mattie Cetin, Spaulding.
