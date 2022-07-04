Freed
Lost Nation Roll women's winner Margie Freed poses at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Freed was an All-America standout for the University of Vermont and now competes for the Craftsbury Green Racing Project.

 Photo by James Biggam

LOST NATION ROLL RESULTS

AT CRAFTSBURY OUTDOOR CENTER

JULY 3, 2022 / ROLLER SKI RACE

OPEN WOMEN'S 10K

Place Name Team Age Time

1. Margie Freed Craftsbury 24 26:29.6
2. Evelina Sutro SMST2 25 26:55
3. Kelsey Dickinson Craftsbury 28 27:04.7
4. Alexandra Lawson Craftsbury 23 27:12.5
5. Annika Landis Craftsbury 20 27:50.8
6. Waverly Gebhardt UVM 20 27:50.8
7. Tara Geraghty-Moats Craftsbury 29 28:13.6
8. Ava Thurston Mansfield Nordic 18 28:47.7
9. Jackie Garso Craftsbury 23 28:69.2
10. Annie McColgan Craftsbury 20 29:02.2
11. Aggie Macy Bowdoin 20 29:07.1
12. Quincy Massey-Bierman Middlebury 19 29:16.4
13. Emma Sterz Craftsbury 22 29:33.4
14. Hattie Barker Mansfield Nordic 18 29:48.5
15. Sofia Scirica EMXC 17 29:58.1
16. Maggie McGee Craftsbury 18 30:24.8
17. Evelyn Walton EMXC 17 30:44.9
18. Camille Bolduc Craftsbury 18 31:11
19. Francesca Kitch EMXC 18 31:18.6
20. Emma Page Mansfield Nordic 17 31:27.6
21. Catherine Anzellotti Rochester Nordic 18 31:44
22. Emma Crum Mansfield Nordic 18 31:44
23. Sara Graves Stowe Nordic 39 31:54.3
24. Elsa Sanborn Mansfield Nordic 15 32:15
25. Emma Charles Quarry Road 17 32:25.6
26. Isabelle Serrano Craftsbury 18 32:44
26. Virginia Cobb Mansfield Nordic 16 33:04.6
27. Clara Lake EMXC 17 33:08.1
28. Sage Freeman Stratton 18 33:19.7
29. Rosalie Brown Mansfield Nordic 17 33:46.1

OPEN MEN'S 10K

1. Ben Ogden SMST2 22 23:25.3
2. Brian Bushey University of Utah 19 23:37.2
3. Finn Sweet Craftsbury 20 23:38.3
4. Sean Doherty National Guard 27 23:51.7
5. Will Koch SMST2 20 23:58.8
6. Adam Witkowski SMST2 22 24:26
7. Raleigh Goessling Craftsbury 30 24:37.2
8. Jack Young Craftsbury 19 24:46
9. Jack Lange Stratton 18 25:15.2
10. Asa Chalmers Dartmouth 20 25:33.9
11. Fin Bailey Stratton 16 25:25.2
12. Tabor Greenberg GMVS 16 25:41.5
13. Aiden Casey Dartmouth 19 25:49
14. Joe Graziadei Stratton 17 26:12.1
15. Chip Freeman Stratton 16 26:36.5
16. Charles Martel St. Michael's 20 26:46.9
17. Luke Rizzio Twin Valley 16 26:50.5
18. Taiga Moore Colby 20 27:12.5
19. Gordon Fagan Rochester Nordic 17 27:12.5
20. Sam Gallaudet EMXC 19 27:12.5
21. Wyatt Teaford Stratton 17 27:18.9
22. Caden Cote Quarry Road 18 27:27.3
23. Nico Hochanadel Mansfield Nordic 17 27:29.1
24. Marcus Wentworth SFMIL 23 27:40.1
25. Tzevi Schwartz Craftsbury 18 27:42.9
26. Elvis McIntosh GMVS 18 27:43.1
27. Janne Koch Stratton 18 28:07.2
28. Kai Donnelly Mansfield Nordic 17 28:14.4
29. Taylor Carlson Mansfield Nordic 16 28:38.2
30. Leo Circosta Craftsbury 16 28:58.6
31. Geo Debrosse Mansfield Nordic 17 29:14.8
32. Phillip Lawson Craftsbury 57 29:24.1
33. Rye MacCurtain Mansfield Nordic 17 29:43.9
34. Andrew Scanio NYSEF 17 29:44.6
35. Lucas Palcsik GMVS 18 29:48.4
36. Justin Levesque Stratton 17 30:47.4

UNDER-16 GIRLS 6K

1. Ruth Krebs Craftsbury 16 15:39.3
2. Julia Thurston Mansfield Nordic 16 16:35.7
3. Kate Carlson Mansfield Nordic 13 16:53.6
4. Tillie Lange Craftsbury 13 18:45.4

UNDER-16 BOYS 6K

1. Michah Bruner Stratton 16 13:04.9
2. Ellis Slover Quarry Road 16 13:05.4
3. Anders Linesmen Mansfield Nordic 16 13:44.2
4. Braden Bellizzi Rochester Nordic 15 13:50.3
5. Benjamin Jenkin Queensbury Nordic 16 14:02.8
6. Quinn McDermott Mt. Greylock Nordic 16 14:12.4
7. Niko Cuneo Mansfield Nordic 15 14:37.4
8. Max Demaine Craftsbury 14 15:23.8
9. Sisu Lange Craftsbury 15 15:27.4
10. Farmer Lindemuth 15 15:29.8
11. Aaron Carroll Mansfield Nordic 15 16:25.2
12. Jonah Gorman Mansfield Nordic 14 16:38.6
