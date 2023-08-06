Max Major knows a thing or two about Rutland Country Club. He takes care of the venerable course every day in his role as Assistant Golf Course Superintendent at RCC.
Major and partner Frankie Sanborn put that knowledge to good use this weekend, winning the 74th annual L.D. Pierce Invitational on Sunday at RCC.
Major and Sanborn have often been in contention for the Pierce crown, and on their fifth try as a duo, they were able to break through.
Major and Sanborn bested RCC clubmate Garren Poirier and Country Club of Barre's Riley Richards 5-and-4 in the championship match Sunday afternoon.
Major and Sanborn put on display early on who was going to control this finals matchup.
After the teams were even with pars on the first hole, Major sunk his first of many birdie putts in the final round to push his side ahead 1-up.
Major and Sanborn didn't look back from there.
Sanborn birdied the par-5 fourth hole and carried that momentum onto 5, where he had another birdie putt.
It was Major's turn on par-4 6, sinking a birdie and he extended the lead to five with a birdie on 8. The lead would stay 5-up the rest of the way, with the match ending on the 14th hole.
"We made four quick birdies and we got off to a good start," Sanborn said. "This morning, we got off to a good start (in the semifinals), but all week, we had started slow. Making four birdies in six holes was a good start."
There are times when a golfer has to tip their cap to the roll that their opponent gets on. It was the case last year in the Pierce finals where Drake Hull and Jared Nelson started hot and never allowed Evan Russell and Troy Goliber to recover.
Poirier and Richards found their groove midway through the golf course with a birdie from Poirier on 10 and Richards on 11, but they could never cut into the lead as Major or Sanborn would match them.
"I play with Max all the time. When he gets it going, he's really good, especially out here. He putts it nice," Poirier said. "They dinged and donged very well. When you do that as a team, it's tough to beat."
This was Richards' first time playing in the Pierce. Richards is a former Division II medalist at U-32 High School and plays collegiately Franklin Pierce University. Richards' older brother Bryson is the defending Vermont Amateur champion and has won the Amateur twice.
Poirier asked Riley Richards to fill-in on short notice after his original partner got injured. Richards loved the experience playing in the Pierce.
"It was amazing," Richards said. "It was a good turnout all week."
Major and Sanborn, the No. 2 seed in the Championship Flight, earned their spot in the finals with a 3-and-2 victory against last year's runner-up duo of Russell and Goliber Sunday morning.
Poirier and Richards grabbed their spot in the finals with a 3-and-1 win against Emilio Bardini and Brendan Carr.
The Championship Flight consolation bracket was won by Brian Albertazzi and Matt Barnard, who beat Nick Ojala and Rodney McPhee.
The victory for Major and Sanborn keeps the Pierce trophy in Rutland after Hull and Nelson won their fourth Pierce in five years last summer.
The home course advantage is huge and the Rutland golfers know that to be true.
"There's a massive home-course advantage here. You pretty much never see a first-time winner that has never seen the course," Major said. "The hardest part is controlling your golf ball into the greens here. If you've never played it, you don't know where to hit it."
Major joked that he and Sanborn hadn't taken advantage of that familiarity in past years.
Well, this year they did and it made them champions.
Sanborn's daughter Mia wanted to hold the trophy given to Sanborn and Major for winning the tournament. Young Mia cherished the trophy just like her dad surely will too.