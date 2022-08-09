Mountaineers All-Star Brendan McFall arrived in Vermont at the beginning of June and headed back to his home in Oceanside, N.Y., earlier this week with the type of stories he’ll be able to tell his grandchildren some day down the road.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound right-handed pitcher from Tufts University never threw more than four innings a game but still compiled a 7-0 record during a summer he’ll never forget. McFall played in 13 regular-season games and owned a 1.14 ERA after pitching 23-plus innings. He allowed 17 hits, issued eight walks and recorded 29 strikeouts, helping his 32-12 team earn the No. 1 seed for the New England Collegiate Baseball League playoffs.
The Mountaineers pitching staff closed out the regular season with a 3.29 ERA, which played an instrumental role in the team’s ability to tie the league record for victories. Vermont’s starters, middle relievers and closers combined for 408 strikeouts to overpower most opponents while issuing 171 walks.
Most of the Mountaineers’ All-Stars ended their seasons early during the last week of July, but McFall kept battling until Saturday’s 7-6 loss to Martha’s Vineyard in the final game of the championship series. By that point his team had lost 26 players and was scrambling to fill spots throughout the lineup. Position players Nic Notarangelo, Tyler Wells and Santino Rosso pitched in Game 1 of the championship series, while infielders Mark Trotta and Tyler Cox also saw time on the mound during the playoffs.
The Mountaineers’ ability to keep things close against the Sharks was even more astounding because McFall was one of 10 players on the roster from Division II or Division III NCAA programs. Vermont manager Mitchell Holmes had more D-III athletes in the clubhouse than any other team in the league and the Mountaineers were the only squad without a player from the “Power 5” conferences, which consist of the SEC, ACC, Big 10, Big 12 and PAC 12. The Sharks, meanwhile, were stacked with talent from big-time universities that included Tennessee, Louisville, Washington, Georgia Tech, Florida State and Miami.
Here are a dozen questions for McFall after one of the wildest rides in NECBL history:
TA: You were 7-0 this season. At the start would you have had any clue that you’d have such a successful summer?
McFall: “No. I honestly had no expectation that the season was going to go anything like this. Going into the year, me and Mitch had talked about my role and how I was going to be coming out of the bullpen. So I really had no idea what to expect. I didn’t know how often I was going to appear and we had a lot of pitchers on the roster. But I was lucky enough to go into situations where I was able to have some success and help the team come out on top pretty often. And I’m just very thankful to be put in those positions and overall very thankful for how the summer went.”
TA: How was it being one of the only players who was here since that very first week of the season?
McFall: “I was one of around five guys on the roster by the end of the year that were there the whole time. So coming from there to the team we had at the end, it was just a roller coaster of a season. To go from how stacked we were to start the year — and then to lose 26 or 27 guys and still make it to the championship — I think that speaks volumes about our determination, toughness and grit: just to be able to bring in guys and not lose a step.”
TA: What are your memories now from that first week?
McFall: “It’s how summer ball always goes: The first couple of days where you’re kind of getting to know everyone is a little awkward and it’s a little quiet. But then this team — more than any other I’ve ever been on — we just gelled so fast. And that was one of the main reasons that we were so successful. It really was just a brotherhood and I love every one of these guys that I played with. We had tons of fun: seeing them at the gym every day, the first game of the year — a no-hitter. That will stick with me forever. That was incredible. And some of the stuff we did for fun: We went to the Bolton Potholes a few times and that was a great time. Just hanging out, just getting lunch and stuff. You’re so busy with baseball, so it’s just the little things and the little memories and inside jokes that stick with you forever.”
TA: And you had a lot of long bus rides. How did you guys keep it from being super monotonous on those?
McFall: “A lot of games of Mafia. We played Mafia literally every bus ride, basically from the time we got on to the time we got to the field. And it was just super fun on the bus rides. The energy that a lot of guys had was incredible, so we’d be laughing the whole ride and keeping things fun. In a 44-game season which kind of drags toward the end, you need that to get through it and still have good morale. I just can’t say enough about how awesome these guys were.”
TA: And speaking of the morale, what would say about bouncing back from a 16-3 thumping against Martha’s Vineyard and then being within a whisker of forcing a Game 3?
McFall: “It would have been very easy to just roll over and say, ‘You know what? They’re the better team and let’s just go in and get out of the Vineyard as soon as we can.’ But coming off a thumping like that, we didn’t want to get rolled over twice. We felt really good about our chances (Saturday). We had a lot of our good arms to throw, we were seeing the ball great at the plate and hit some of their top guys very well. It was a battle where they were the giant: They were Goliath. They had all the Power 5 guys and we were the Mid-Majors, D-II’s and D-III’s. To show that we were able to hang with them and make it a close game until the very last pitch just says a lot.”
TA: You’re a D-III Tufts guy. What would you say, especially in the last two or three weeks, about all those D-II and D-III guys stepping up?
McFall: “It’s incredible. I’m glad that it probably opened some eyes as to the fact that there’s quality ball players at every level. I know there’s probably the stigma of a D-III guy not being as good as some of the D-I guys, which to some extent I’m sure is true. But our team especially, you saw that a lot of those guys are very competitive and scrappy. And we can hang with the best of them.”
TA: You’re the same age as coach Holmes, and a lot of you guys are. What would you say about playing for a manager who looks like he’s one of you guys?
McFall: “It definitely took a little getting used to, considering I’ve only played for much older coaches. But he was incredibly mature for his age and commanded respect in the dugout. And at the same time he was able to let loose and have some fun with us. He joined in on some of the Mafia bus games and he let us have our fun, to some extent. But then when it was time to reel it in and focus, he was able to reel us back in and get us on track. I loved playing for him.”
TA: There were six guys who pitched in that early no-hitter. What are your thoughts just about sharing the wealth like that throughout a lot of the season?
McFall: “In summer ball it’s more of a time when you’re not trying to kill the starter and trying to get them to go seven (innings). You’re trusting your bullpen arms to come in and throw a couple times a week. Every guy that came in, everyone else on the team felt completely confident they were going to get the job done. There were just a ton of great arms. Everyone, for the most part, did what they were asked of. And in a very long season, you need your arms to be able to handle the workload.”
TA: What do you think this team will be remembered for, aside from tying the wins record?
McFall: “What I hope that we’re remembered for is how much fun we were to come to the ballpark and watch. You hear the guys in the dugout cheering for our guys, being loud, being a little chirpy at times and messing with the other teams. And I just want fans to think back on how much fun it was to come watch the 2022 Mountaineers play.”
