MONTPELIER — The Vermont Mountaineers grabbed their sixth straight victory to start the season Sunday.
The Mountaineers scored a run in the first inning for the fifth time in six games while cruising to an 8-2 victory over the Keene Swamp Bats at Recreation Field.
Vermont is the only undefeated team remaining in the NECBL. In five of the first six games, the Mountaineers have scored in the first inning.
Tonight Vermont tallied up one run in the first, one run in the third, and six runs in the fourth. Christopher Kahler earned the win tonight for the Mountaineers after pitching five-plus innings. He gave up zero runs and struck out seven batters. Caden Leonard took the loss. Mitch Pascarella threw two innings for Vermont, allowing one hit and no runs while recording five strikeouts.
Keene showed signs of life in the sixth inning while scoring two runs, but timely outs shut down the Swamp Bats’ hot offense. Tony Santa Maria and Colin Wettera crossed home for Keene.
Vermont will return to action with a doubleheader Wednesday against the Ocean State Waves.
Vermont 2, Sanford 0
Vermont 4, Sanford 2
SANFORD, Maine — The Vermont Mountaineers took another big step during one of their hottest starts in franchise history during a doubleheader sweep over the Sanford Mainers at Goodall Park in New England Collegiate Baseball League actin.
After earning a 2-0 win in the opening contest, the Mountaineers took down the hosts to complete the sweep with a 4-2 extra-innings win.
In the opener, back-to-back 1-2-3 innings gave the fans a scoreless game to watch until Vermont’s Gerry Siracusa blasted a double to lead off the top of the fourth. Matthew Venuto and Jack Cone flew out to right field, giving Siracusa the chance to make it home.
Joan Sosa was hit by a pitch and answered with a stolen base before scoring. Josh Cameron reached home prior to Sanford’s double play, which ended the fourth inning.
The Mainers’ top hitter, Quinn McDaniel, recorded one of the two Sanford hits and struggled to make solid contact against the Mountaineers’ pitching.
Mountaineers starting pitcher Maxwell Parker threw a complete game and gave up two hits while adding five strikeouts and one walk. Bryce Afthim suffered the loss, allowing both runs and giving up five hits in four innings of work.
Vermont took the second game in dramatic fashion after fending off a rally by the Mainers. The home team took an early lead in the contest before the Mountaineers evened the score in the sixth.
Evan Fox reached base on a one-out walk before advancing to third on a two-out single by Siracusa. Fox came around to score on a single by Ben Williamson to knot the game at 1.
The game went into extra innings after a scoreless seventh and Vermont struck first. Stephen DiTomaso scored after Fox reached on an error by the pitcher to make it 2-1, but the Mainers evened the score in the home half of the inning.
Vermont took advantage of some small ball in the top of the ninth inning. With no outs, Chrisian Pregent bunted down the line. Williamson and Siracusa scored on the play after some help from the defense for a 4-2 lead. The Mainers did not go quietly in the bottom half of the inning, loading the bases with two outs. Jack Metzger struck out the final batter to complete the sweep.
Vermont 8,
Winnipesaukee 3
WINNIPESAUKEE, N.H. — The Vermont Mountaineers were sharp in the first inning and used stealer defense to deny the Winnipesaukee Muskrats in NECBL action.
The Montpelier-based team continued its trend of building and early lead and making it count. Vermont put up two runs in the first inning after Evan Fox delivered a leadoff hit for the third straight game with a single up the middle.
Winnipesaukee got one run back in the third inning to cut the Mountaineers’ lead to 2-1. Jack Cone was on the mound to start things off for Vermont and pitched two innings before Dillon Ryan took over pitching duties.
Both teams scored two runs in the fifth inning, making it 4-3 heading into crunch time. When the ninth inning rolled around, the Mountaineers were ready for action.
Vermont scored four runs in the final frame with a fine display of clutch hitting. The bats were booming and multiple players stepped up down the stretch.
Jack Metzger entered the game as the fifth pitcher for the Mountaineers and had a five-run lead to protect in the bottom of the ninth. Metzger recorded two strikeouts and closed out the win.
Vermont will host the Keene Swampbats at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Montpelier Recreation Field on Sunday, June 12. The game is sponsored by Mekkelsen RV.
