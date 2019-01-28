Proctor coach Chris Hughes was never more animated or angry than he was in the huddle after the third quarter of his Phantoms’ 42-26 loss to Mount St. Joseph in Monday’s girls basketball game at Martin McDonough Gymnasium.
“They are beating your butts all over the floor,” Hughes said.
That is exactly what the Mounties were doing from the time they built an 8-0 lead courtesy of 3-point field goals by Sophie Markowski and Tiana Gallipo until the final horn sounded.
Both teams had won seven in a row entering the game and the Phantoms had won a close game against the Mounties in the season opener in Proctor.
But this one was entirely wrapped in Mountie green as MSJ led wire-to-wire.
The Phantoms’ most inspired play came during a stretch in the second quarter when Lyndsey Elms nailed a 3-pointer and then drove to the hoop for another. That was followed by an inside hoop by Rachel Stuhlmueller. That 7-0 run by the Phantoms cut the lead to 19-16, but MSJ’s Julia Lee answered that spurt with a 3-pointer and MSJ was off to the easy win.
The Mounties took a 30-21 lead to the locker room and then held the Phantoms to just two points in the third quarter. The Mounties only scored four themselves in that quarter but with an 11-point lead heading into the final stanza, they were home free.
“The biggest difference is that we have gotten better as a team in all areas,” Lee said, comparing Monday’s game to the one in early December. “We have clearly gotten better.”
She also pointed out that the Mounties are getting significant scoring from more places. Lee had 18 points in Saturday’s win at Mid-Vermont Christian, but this time the distribution in scoring was impressive. Markowski led the way with 12 points, Gallipo following with 10, Lee added nine and Jillian Perry eight.
Elms, on the other hand, had little help. She had 13 points but then it fell to Stuhlmueller with six for Proctor.
Another big difference in the two games was that Proctor’s leader, Allie Almond, failed to score and logged a good deal of time on the bench for foul trouble. She was saddled with her fourth personal with 2:41 to play in the third and fouled out with 4:16 remaining in the game.
“We are rebounding a lot better,” Lee said.
Yet another difference in the two games: Proctor won the battle of the boards in the first encounter and this time the Mounties were superior in that department.
“That was our goal,” Lee said of the fast start that saw them score eight before Proctor broke through.
The Mounties extended the lead after the half, another facet where MSJ is improving.
“We often struggle as a team in the third quarter when we come back from the locker room, but not tonight,” Lee said.
The Mounties made a few defensive adjustments at the half. The big one, coach G.J. Garrow said, was having Perry guard Elms. It brought the Proctor offense to a standstill.
“Our intensity was good tonight,” Garrow said.
Markowski made both of her free throws and Perry connected on another from the line to extend the lead to 37-13 in the early minutes of the fourth quarter.
Elms drilled a 3 but by then there simply were not enough minutes left for the Phantoms.
“The effort was not there,” Hughes said. “Until they start to decide to put the effort into every practice and game this is what will happen. We held them scoreless for six minutes and could not score a basket ourselves.”
It was a night when everyone contributed for the Mounties. Rory Carrara, for example, made the most of her time off the bench to nail a key shot at the end of the third quarter to pad the lead to 11.
Both teams have a tough test on Thursday. The Phantoms take their 8-3 record over to West Rutland for another Rutland County showdown of top teams in the Division IV state standings.
The 10-4 Mounties are at Arlington that night.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.