The road to Final Fours in four boys basketball divisions started Monday at gyms all over the state.
At one, where there will again be a lot of attention this winter, the emphasis is on what's happening today.
"It's a new year and we really haven't done anything," Rutland High's Mike Wood said. Wood's Raiders are coming off an unprecedented run of success with back-to-back state titles and a 40-game win streak.
"We're talking about what we can do to get better today," he said of his opening remarks to the 2018-19 squad.
That approach worked well last year after the Raiders started the season with a 17-game win streak and the school's first Division I crown in 50 years.
Now the Raiders are preparing to take the floor with four fewer starters, including Player of the Year Noah Tyson, who is off to an impressive start at Colby.
Rutland's one returning starter is another Player of the Year candidate, Jamison Evans.
While he has a great inside/outside game, Evans has experience around him in a group that includes Jacob Lorman, Ethan Notte and Eric Coughlin, and a group of players who saw little time playing last year but helped make the starting five better in practice sessions. That includes twins Noah and Alex White.
"We definitely have a nice core group returning," said Wood.
One of the newcomers who could have an impact is forward Malik Hendrickson, who showed some of his athleticism as a wideout on Mike Norman's football Raiders this past fall.
Across town at D-II Mount St. Joseph Academy, new coach Chris Charbonneau welcomes a strong core group.
"I'm excited and a little nervous," said Charbonneau, who takes over one of the division's most consistent programs over the past several years.
Maddox Traynor, Logan Starling, Leo Carranza and Logan Montilla are among seven returning varsity players and Jake Williams, a 6-3 freshman out of Barstow Elementary, will be among newcomers fighting for varsity spots.
Carranza, MSJ's tallest returning player at 6 feet, would benefit from having some company in the post to help balance out an attack that relied heavily on 3-point shooting and transition play last year.
"I think we have a great group. I think we're a Final Four team for sure," said Charbonneau.
"Everybody is going to be given the opportunity to play. It's about who earns it."
Two players who left MSJ will be spreading the talent around the county. Guard Del Norwood has transferred to D-II Otter Valley and will join a backcourt that includes star Dylan Mackie, while guard Brennon Crossmon will suit up for the Proctor Phantoms. Proctor will be a threat to the D-IV crown with a group that already included Joe Valerio, Connor McKearin and Nate Greb.
With players like 6-foot-6 Chad Young graduated, the 2018-19 season will be a test of the strength of the program at D-II Mill River.
"We're young but with a high ceiling," said coach Jack Rogers, whose squad includes star fall athletes Tyler Shelvy (football) and Tyler Regula (soccer).
"We've got quite a few athletes. We don't have a lot of size but overall there are a lot of kids in the 5-foot-10 to 6-foot, 6-1 range," Rogers said.
"I think every night will be a struggle but we'll be able to stay in a lot of games. We want to play at a faster pace this year."
