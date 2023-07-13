HARTFORD - After being away from the field due to flooding throughout the Green Mountain State for almost a week, the Vermont Mountaineers suffered a 9-8 loss to the Upper Valley Nighthawks on Thursday during a game that lasted 11 innings.
The Mountaineers (17-11-1) still hold a 1.5-game lead in the North Division despite facing a 3-1 deficit against the Nighthawks (15-12) in the Governor’s Cup Series.
Vermont squandered a golden opportunity to strike first in the opening inning. Two hit batters and a walk loaded the bases for the visitors. A pop up to the infield helped Upper Valley starter Patrick Gardner get out of the inning unscathed.
The Nighthawks responded in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead. Ryan Cesarini reached base with a triple to center field. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Kevin Bruggeman. Vermont starter Eddie Smink ended the inning by inducing a groundout.
Smink struck out the side in the bottom of the inning and then Vermont tied the game at 1-1 in the third inning. Luke Cantwell walked with two outs and stole second. He scored on a double to right field by Aaron Whitely.
The Nighthawks quickly regained the lead. A one-out walk to Dylan Palmer was followed by a single to left field by Adarius Myers, putting runners on the corners. Palmer scored on a groundout, while Myers eventually came around to score on a single by Bruggeman with two outs. Colton Book entered the game in relief and got the final out on a strikeout to strand two runners.
After a scoreless fourth and fifth inning, the Nighthawks struck again in the sixt. Upper Valley added two more runs to take a 5-1 lead, thanks to a two-out error.
The Mountaineers closed the gap to one run in the seventh. Brandon Butterworth led off the frame with a double and then Grant Voytovich singled to move Butterworth to third. Cantwell made it 5-2 with a single to right field. A double by Santino Rosso drove in Voytovich. Cantwell scored on a groundout by Tyler Cox, trimming the deficit to 5-4.
After both teams went down in order in the eighth inning, Voytovich started the ninth with a double and came around to score on a single by Cantwell to tie the game at 5-5. Vermont took a two-run lead in the top of the 10th. With Whitley on second, Cox advanced to first on an infield single. Whitley and Cox came around to score on a single by Marshall Toole.
Upper Valley tied the game in the bottom of the 10th to force another extra frame. In the 11th, Vermont tacked on the go-ahead run when Butterworth scored on a sacrifice fly by Rosso to make it 8-7.
The Nighthawks loaded the bases in the bottom of the 11th and then Vermont's Brian Foley got two outs on an infield pop-up and a force-out at home. However, a bases-loaded walk tied the game and a walk-off single by Austin Beck drove in the winning run.
Lake Monsters 5, Bravehearts 4
WORCESTER, Mass. — Trevor Cohen’s two-out RBI triple in the top of the 10th inning gave the Vermont Lake Monsters a 5-4 extra-inning victory over the Worcester Bravehearts Thursday night at Fitton Field in a Futures League broadcast live on NESN.
Vermont and Worcester are now tied for first-place in the FCBL with identical 28-14 records.
The Bravehearts tied the game at 4-4 with a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the ninth inning before Colin Barcz doubled with one out in the 10th. Pinch runner Kyle McCausland scored on Cohen’s triple to center. Sean Gamble worked around a leadoff walk in the bottom of the 10th to earn his second save.
Vermont built a 2-0 lead on a Jordan Kang two-out RBI double in the first inning and a sacrifice fly in the second inning after back-to-back one-out singles from Devan Kodali and Cohen.
Winnay and Kyle Lodise both had two-out RBI singles in the fourth inning for a Lake Monsters 4-1 lead/. But the Monsters defense committed five errors, leading to all four Braveheart runs being unearned - including runs in the second and seventh frames before a two-run ninth.
Starter Evan Maloney was charged with one unearned run on two hits with one walk for Vermont. He recorded six strikeouts over six innings, allowing two-out singles in the first and third innings before retiring the final 10 batters. Maloney has not allowed an earned run over his last four starts (23 innings) to lower his ERA to a league-leading 1.84.
Wyatt Cameron, a Middlebury Union High graduate and pitcher for Central Connecticut, picked up the victory.
The Lake Monsters are 6-3 in one-run games and 24-3 when scoring five or more runs.