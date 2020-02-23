NORTHFIELD – The Norwich University men’s ice hockey team opened up the New England Hockey Conference Tournament with a 9-0 victory over Castleton University on Saturday night at Kreitzberg Arena.
Norwich (22-2-2) featured four-point nights from sophomores Gabriel Chicoine and Brett Ouderkirk. The Cadets ended Castleton’s season for the eighth time in the last nine years.
Senior goalie Tom Aubrun extended his NCAA Division III record consecutive shutout streak to 452 minutes, 31 seconds with his seventh straight shutout and his 11th of the season. Aubrun stopped 19 shots to record his 18th career shutout.
Norwich advances to the NEHC Semifinals for the 11th straight season. The Cadets will host Southern Maine at 7 p.m. Saturday. The seventh-seeded Huskies upset Babson, 3-2, to punch their ticket to the semifinal round.
The Cadets opened the scoring 3:38 into the game. Senior forward Jordan Hall scored the game-winning goal for the third straight game. Hall, the reigning NEHC Player of the Week, extended his goal-scoring streak to four straight games with his 10th goal of the season. Hall converted on a setup from Ouderkirk and Connor Swystun with a one-timer that deflected off the crossbar and ricocheted across the goal line.
Taeron Lewis scored his first of two goals with a low wrist shot into the right side of the next after using a Castleton player as a screen to make it 2-0 at 14:00 of the first period. Lewis scored off assists from Ouderkirk and Chicoine.
Norwich increased the lead to 4-0 in the second period following two goals from Maxime Borduas, who played in his first game since Nov. 29. Borduas’ first goal came on the power play seven seconds into the second period. He took a pass from Chicoine and skated into the zone and fired a wrist shot high from the top of the right face-off circle. Coby Downs picked up the second assist after winning the face-off to start the period.
Borduas hooked up with Chicoine and Downs again on the fourth goal just 2:54 later with another wrist shot that beat Castleton’s Brandon Collett up high for his sixth goal of the season.
Norwich added five more goals in the third period, with two more on the power play. Castleton was whistled for 11 penalties. The Cadets went 3 of 8 on the power play, with Jack Griffin and Lewis scoring with the man-advantage. Bradeyn Aubin, Ryan Boucher and Brett Ouderkirk all scored third-period goals.
Collett made 32 saves before being pulled in the third period after giving up five goals. Kyle Alaverdy came on to make five saves on nine shots. The nine goals scored are the most NU has scored since also putting up nine against Daniel Webster in 2017.
In other quarterfinal action, Hobart defeated Skidmore 4-2. New England College beat UMass Boston 4-1. Hobart will host New England College on Saturday.
