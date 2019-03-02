NORTHFIELD – The Norwich University women’s ice hockey team left nothing to doubt during Saturday’s 6-0 victory over Castleton in the New England Hockey Conference Championship.
The Cadets dominated from start to finish at Kreitzberg Arena, earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Norwich (21-5-2, 15-0-1 NEHC) won its third straight NEHC Tournament title and ninth overall in front of 1,283 fans.
Sophomore defenseman Samantha Benoit allied four assists and finished with a plus-minus rating of plus-five en route to being named the NEHC Tournament Most Valuable Player.
Junior forward Amanda Conway scored twice, while senior forward Adrieana Rossini tallied a goal and two assists to lead the offense.
Junior forward Sophie McGovern notched two assists and became the 11th NU women’s hockey player and fourth this season to reach the 100-career-points milestone.
Norwich advances to the NCAA Division III National Tournament for the 10th time in its 12-year history. The Cadets will attempt to defend their 2018 title and they will find out who they will face in their first game during Monday’s NCAA selection show.
After nearly 30 scoreless minutes, Norwich finally was able to solve Castleton goalie Rylie Wills. Senior defenseman Robyn Foley scored a power-play goal with a shot from the point through traffic that evaded Wills. Bryn Labbe and Rossini notched the assists on Foley’s second goal of the season.
Labbe increased the lead to 2-0 at 17:32 of the second period with a high wrist shot from the top of the slot off assists from Rossini and Benoit. It was Labbe’s eighth goal of the season.
Blauth made it 3-0 just 19 seconds later with a blast from the blue line. Wills used her shoulder to block the shot, but the puck deflected up and bounced behind her and into the back of the net for Blauth’s ninth goal of the season. Brynn Wopperer and Benoit notched assists.
Rossini increased the lead to 4-0 at the 11:52 mark of the third period with an unassisted goal, rifling a wrist shot into the corner of the net from the middle of the slot after she picked off a pass at the Castleton blue line to skate in alone. It was Rossini’s 10th goal of the season.
Conway capped the scoring with her nation-leading 28th and 29th goals of the season. McGovern and Benoit notched assists on both goals Conway, Rossini and Foley joined Benoit on the All-Tournament team. Castleton’s Wills and Aimee Brand were also named to the team.
Norwich sophomore goalie Emily Lambert stopped all six shots she faced to earn her sixth shutout of the season. Wills was in top form for Castleton, stopping 51 shots and keeping the Spartans in contention for nearly the entire game.
