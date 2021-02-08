Landgrove skier Ben Ogden is getting the band back together.
The 20-year-old traveled to Vuokatti, Finland, last week to join former teammates Luke Jager and Gus Schumacher at Under-23 cross-country world championships.
The trio fueled back-to-back relay victories the past two years at junior worlds along with Johnny Hagenbuch. The international competition will be tougher this time around after the rising stars graduated to the U23 level, but Ogden’s expectations haven’t changed.
The University of Vermont junior overcame some logistical hurdles after the Catamounts paused team practices from Jan. 22 until Feb. 4 due to a positive COVID-19 test result in the athletic department. Ogden received two rounds of vaccinations before heading to Europe, where his team is divided into pods for training. Ogden, Schumacher and Jager are joined by JC Schoonmaker and Hunter Wonders, while Kai Meyers and Middlebury senior Peter Wolter are alternates.
The first U23 men’s race will be a classic sprint Wednesday before Friday’s 15-kilometer freestyle battle. A 4x5k mixed relay will take place Saturday.
Two years ago Ogden led the U.S. relay team to a dramatic victory at junior worlds in Lahti, Finland. The four-person squad finished four seconds in front of second-place Russia and six seconds ahead of third-place German.
U.S. coaches didn’t mess with a good thing last winter, sending the same four skiers out again. Ogden, Jager, Schumacher and Hagenbuch easily defended their crown, with runner-up Canada finishing 35 seconds behind its North American rival. Third-place Italy was nearly a minute in back of the U.S. during the March 6 event.
Ogden didn’t have much time to celebrate before returning to home soil for NCAA Championships in Montana. His first race was March 11 and he showed no signs of fatigue, claiming the NCAA individual crown in the 10k freestyle competition. He finished in 23 minutes, 50.2 seconds, maintaining an average speed of 25k per hour to hold off Utah’s Sam Hendry (23:53.2).
It was a career highlight for Ogden, who was eighth in the 20k classic at 2019 championships and 22nd in the 10k freestyle. But once again he couldn’t savor the feat for long. After the Catamounts returned to their home base, officials announced that the final two days of competition were canceled due to the pandemic.
The University of New Hampshire will host 2021 NCAA Championships next month. The cross-country races will be held March 11 and 13 at Jackson Nordic Center.
Ogden is a member of the U.S. Ski Team development squad, while his older sister Katharine is on the “B” Team. Their younger sister Charlotte races for Middlebury along with their cousin Mae Chalmers.
Here are some questions for Ogden as he gears up for three days on the world stage:
TA: How is everything going with the COVID precautions leading up to world championships?
Ogden: “I was lucky enough to get the vaccine. I’m on the Londonderry Rescue Squad, so I got the vaccine through that. And when I got my second shot, it actually made me somewhat ill — which was interesting.”
TA: In a nutshell, how would you summarize the six months of pandemic training in the spring and summer?
Ogden: “I got home after NCAA’s and there was no school. At the time we had good snow in Vermont, and I wasn’t doing really structured training. I was skiing at Wild Wings in Peru and I was skinning with my tele skis at Magic and Bromley and Stratton.
“I did a lot of adventuring. You don’t have to worry about exposure when you’re out in the woods. And as the summer wore on and people kind of figured out what was fair game with the pandemic and whatnot, we were able to move in to a little training group at Stratton with the T2 Team.
“So they were my bubble for the summer. And it was a lot of national team athletes like Jessie Diggins and Sophie and Simi Hamilton. I was super lucky to be able to train with them. We’re lucky because our sport doesn’t hinge upon all that much social interaction. You can go out for a ski and you can go for a run and you don’t have to see anybody.”
TA: In that respect, did it feel like you had a pretty quality training summer?
Ogden: “I’d say my training this summer was as good as it’s been any other summer. We were hardly affected. The only real thing was strength in the gym. But I’m of the mind these days that doing core in your basement and some pull-ups and stuff is as much as you need to do. I don’t personally think that Nordies need to be lifting crazy amounts of weights.”
TA: It wasn’t the best start to winter, but what would you say about the snow this year?
Ogden: “I would rate it as one of the best winters I’ve been a part of. We had that Nor’Easter in Southern Vermont and Peru got 44 inches in one shot. To me, that was a such an epic moment in Vermont. We all dropped everything and just got out there.”
TA: Going into worlds, you have Vermonters like Will Koch and Finn Sweet on the team and Brian Bushey is an alternate. Does it seem like the Green Mountain Boys are representing well?
Ogden: “I think so. Will Koch is going to be super fast. And Finn has been skiing really well. So I’m stoked to see what those guys can do in the junior field. And Alex Lawson will be a threat in the U23 women’s field.”
TA: With this year’s NCAA Championships taking place in New Hampshire, is there extra incentive for the UVM skiers to represent New England?
Ogden: “Of course. As is the case with everything, this is a funky year and we’ll see what ends up happening with that. But I’m stoked to race NCAA’s in the East.”
