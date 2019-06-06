They're calling it a baseball game but two hours on a high wire might be an apt description. Otter Valley and Fair Haven have been so evenly matched the past two years that Friday's Division II finals could easily come down to one play or one pitch.
"And that play can be on the first pitch of the game or the last pitch of the game. You never know," said Otters coach Mike Howe.
This is the finals matchup the masses have been hoping to see and now it's here, and with both teams' aces on the mound. Preseason favorites Otter Valley (1, 18-1) and Fair Haven (3, 13-5) will play the first of four title games in two days at UVM's fabled Centennial Field. Otter Valley is looking for its second title in three years while Fair Haven hopes to end a drought dating back to 1991.
The Otters swept in back-to-back games at the end of the regular season, 2-1 and 7-1. The latter was 2-1 until the Otters broke it open in the seventh.
"They were both good games. I think our guys wouldn't want it any other way. We want to play them and we want to beat them," said Slaters coach Adam Greenlese.
OV senior lefty Josh Beayon and Fair Haven junior righty Aubrey Ramey, who tangled in that 2-1 game, are pitching in top form as they head to the hill Friday.
When they met in late May, Beayon spaced three hits with no earned runs and Ramey five hits and two earned runs while striking out 12. The second out in the Slaters seventh was a blast by Austin Beayon that Jack Adams ran down in deep left.
Both pitchers have paralyzed opponents in this tournament, Beayon allowing one run in his 12 innings and Ramey none in his 13.1.
Beayon pitched the distance (6-1 over Harwood) in 74 pitches on Tuesday while Ramey was one-hitting No. 3 Enosburg with 75 pitches in 6.1 innings. Ramey threw two complete-game one-hitters this regular season.
"We're expecting a great game, with two of the best pitchers in the state," said Howe.
"You've got two really solid teams playing and anything can happen."
Both teams like to steal, run the bases and slip in that reality-suspending suicide squeeze so it's not going to take a lot of fireworks to create suspense.
Mental and physical mistakes bit the Slaters from time to time during the regular season, including the regular-season finale when they gave up four unearned runs to the Otters. But they've cleaned things up in the quarters and semis.
"We've found that extra gear and the kids are excited," Greenlese said.
"We feel the same way," said Howe. "Top to bottom, the lineup is producing and our pitching has been outstanding."
On Saturday at noon, it's No. 3 Vergennes vs. No. 1 White River Valley for the D-IV crown, followed by the D-I game between No. 1 CVU and No. 10 Mount Mansfield at 4 p.m. and No. 1 Black River and No. 2 Danville wrapping up the season with the D-IV game at 7 p.m.
DIVISION IV
No. 1 Black River (12-4) vs. No. 2 Danville (8-5)
Black River won its last title in 2009 and the team would dearly like one more in what is probably the final year of Presidents baseball. The school is scheduled to shut down after the 2019-20 academic year, and with a big graduating class, there's little optimism of being able to field a team in 2020.
"It would be really nice to give Jim O'Neil a championship in his last year," said assistant coach Howie Paul of the team's longtime head coach. O'Neil made clear his intentions to go out at the same time as his senior ballplayers before the season began.
There's another reason the Presidents would like to beat the Indians; they were routed by Danville 17-0 in last year's semifinals and the Indians went on to beat South Royalton 10-0 in the states.
"They graduated a lot of people from that team," said Paul. "They're giving up a lot of runs this year."
Danville started the season 1-3.
Like O'Neil, Paul has set his mind on retiring after this year so he may watch his son Zach Paul play college ball next season.
He will have one more chance to see his son pitch at the high school level when he takes the mound for the Presidents Saturday night. Paul beat Proctor 10-3 in the semis but will have the mandatory time off between games to be able to throw in the finals.
DIVISION I
No. 10 Mount Mansfield (11-8) vs. No. 1 CVU(17-1)
There's no mismatch here despite the discrepancy in records. Mount Mansfield was one of the hottest teams around in the final weeks of the regular season and has won six of its last seven, including an 8-2 win over CVU in Hinesburg on the season's final day. Earlier in the season, Mount Mansfield lost a 4-2 game to the Redhawks in Jericho Center.
CVU won its last championship in 2013 while MMU has not won since 2000.
DIVISION III
No. 3 Vergennes (14-5) vs. No. 1 White River Valley (17-0)
There's a good argument for making Vergennes the favorite. The Commodores are a former D-II school and played a predominantly D-II schedule, with 12 such opponents. White River Valley, a milkshake of players from this year's merger of Whitcomb, Rochester, South Royalton and Chelsea, played a small-school schedule with 12 D-IV opponents.
The teams did not meet during the regular season.
Vergennes made a stunning entry to the finals with a 1-0 victory at Green Mountain which, like WRV, plays down a lot in its schedule (eight D-IV opponents). On the other hand, WRV beat Green Mountain 8-2 in the last week of May.
Vergennes won the D-II crown in 2012. South Royalton lost to Danville in last year's D-IV finale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.