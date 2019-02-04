BRANDON — The Proctor girls basketball team had to fix some things in the locker room in order to overcome the 27-20 halftime deficit to Otter Valley on Monday night. What was broken got fixed and the Phantoms turned the deficit into a 56-43 victory.
During the opening minutes, the Phantoms were making lazy cross-court passes and the tall and athletic Otters were picking them off nearly at will.
But in the third and fourth quarters, the Phantoms reversed the ball with shorter, crisp passes, often using two of them instead of one to rotate to the other side.
They also made certain the ball was with their ball handlers in the second half.
It was a key win for the Division IV Phantoms because it came on the road against a Division II opponent, resulting in significant index points in the formula for determining playoff seeds.
It was a three-pronged attack for Proctor. Maddie Flanders had 19 points, Allie Almond 16 (on the strength of four 3-pointers) and Maggie McKearin 13.
“We had a big talk at halftime. We started slow,” Flanders said.
Flanders and McKearin also did plenty of work on the boards with seven and six rebounds, respectively.
“I thought our boxing out and rebounding was better this game,” Flanders said.
It’s also not easy against the Otters. They feature some talented post players in Livia Bernhardt and Leah Pinkowski.
Pinkowski had 16 points, Bernhardt nine and Alia Edmunds seven for the Otters.
Proctor coach Chris Hughes credited Maeve Sheehe and Sarah Pecor with some strong minutes off the bench combating OV’s height advantage.
And then there was Rachel Stuhlmueller, a constant force inside for the Phantoms on both ends.
The victory lifted Proctor’s record to 10-3 and the Otters fell to 4-9.
The Otters blitzed the Phantoms in the early minutes, getting out to an 11-2 lead with Pinkowski scoring six of the points.
The Phantoms came back on the 3-ball. Flanders and Almond nailed consecutive treys to slice it to 11-8.
But the Otters stayed in from the entire half.
Almond ignited the second-half surge. She made a 3-pointer and then landed a basket with a driving scoop shot to get Proctor even, 29-29.
The Phantoms finally got the lead when McKearin was the trailer on a missed layup and put it through to send her team ahead.
Bernhardt showed a soft touch with a medium-range shot that knotted the game at 33 before McKearin’s 3-point field goal put the Phantoms ahead for good, 36-33.
A 7-0 Proctor run compelled OV coach Kelly Trayah to call a timeout with 5:01 remaining, his Otters trailing 46-37.
But the Phantoms never let them back in the game.
Not only did the Phantoms improve their ball rotation in the second half, but they also went into a trapping defense.
“I think when we started trapping it gave us some good energy,” Hughes said.
The Otters are not only tall, they are athletic, and that was not a good combination for the Phantoms to be trying to execute floating cross-court passes against.
When they used the crisper, shorter passes, it took care of the problem and the Phantoms had the win that greatly improved their stock in the D-IV standings.
“It’s huge index points,” Hughes said.
“It was a tale of two halves,” Trayah said.
The Phantoms head to Arlington on Thursday to play the Division IV rival Eagles.
It was 1961 Night at Otter Valley and teams from Pittsford High School and Brandon High School, the forerunners of Otter Valley Union, were honored with displays in the lobby.
The Otters wore the uniforms designating them as the Brandon Bison, and on Feb. 15, the 1961 Pittsford High state champion boys basketball team will be honored when the Otters host Mill River in a boys basketball game.
“REMEMBER THE NIGHT of MARCH 3, 1961,” read a sign on one table in the lobby. That was the day the Panthers won their state crown in the last year of the high school by beating Marshfield-Plainfield in the championship game.
Members of that Panther team coached by Bob Sharrow were team manager Ed Wheeler, Mike Ryan, David Chapman, James “Dooner” Conway, Nelson “Bugsy” Wasburn, Charlie Patch, Lloyd Hier, Bobby Greeno, David Churchill, Mark Mooney, Jack O’Flaherty and manager Pete Holden.
Some of them recently returned for a photo shoot and they will be back in the OV gym on Feb. 15.
