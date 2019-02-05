PROCTOR — Poultney’s Levi Haviland was fairly quiet much of the night offensively, but when it was crunch time, he made the noise in the Blue Devils’ 47-37 victory over Proctor on Tuesday night.
It was a one-possession game (37-34) when Haviland was fouled with 5:21 left in regulation after the Devils’ big man scored on a nice move inside and completed the three-point play to give Poultney some breathing room.
He did it again, finishing another three-point play to jack the score up to 43-34.
Solomon Parker nailed a 3-point field goal to give the Phantoms the faintest hope, slicing the lead to eight with 1:28 to play.
But Haviland set up teammate Heith Mason with a beautiful feed to put the game out of reach.
The Phantoms are still without starting post player Nate Greb and Poultney is a strong team on the interior.
But the Devils did have the concern of a long layoff. They had not played since Jan. 25.
Yet, there was no rust showing. The Blue Devils won the opening quarter, 9-2.
“We knew this was a big game,” Haviland said. “We lost in this gym last year and we wanted to come over here and prove something. We had gotten off to a bad start this year.”
The Phantoms were ice cold from the floor in that first quarter. They got good looks, too, but nothing was dropping.
But the Phantoms got back into the game in the second quarter. Conner McKearin nailed two 3-point field goals for the Phantoms in that period and they pared the lead to 21-17 by halftime.
Joe Valerio came alive for Proctor in the second half. All five of his 3s were after halftime and his second one drew the Phantoms even, 25-25.
But Eli Rosario answered immediately with a 3 for the Devils.
It was a productive third stanza for the Phantoms and when it was over, they were in a 31-31 tie.
But it was also the quarter when Brennon Crossmon was saddled with his fourth foul. He picked it up with 2:15 to go in the third. One of Proctor’s most productive offensive players, Crossmon spent the rest of that quarter on the bench and then fouled out of the game with 5:21 remaining.
Haviland led the Blue Devils with 10 points and Mason followed with nine. Rosario and Caden Capman added eight each.
Capman was disruptive with his perimeter defense all night. He was also a spark in that opening quarter, scoring the final four points, the first basket while cutting for a layup and the second off a steal.
Valerio led the Phantoms with 17 points and McKearin had 10. Only four players scored for Proctor, with Parker and Crossmon netting five apiece.
The Blue Devils scrambled the Division IV standings. Proctor was at the top entering the game. The Phantoms fell to 9-5 and the Blue Devils go to 7-4.
Valerio finally caught fire and McKearin hit a couple of 3s, but the Blue Devils were very conscious of Proctor’s reputation behind the arc.
“We were really looking out for McKearin, Crossmon and Valerio,” Haviland said.
Poultney coach Bob Coloutti said the lengthy layoff could not be an excuse.
“You can’t simulate a game, but we told them that can’t be an excuse,” Coloutti said
Proctor coach Jake Eaton was disappointed.
“You can’t come out in your own place and not make plays,” he said. “We have good offensive players and that shouldn’t happen.
“But credit to Poultney. They are well coached and they made plays.”
What bothered Eaton was that when the game was deadlocked at 31-31, he felt the Phantoms gave it away with what he called “four soft turnovers.”
“It’s a good one,” Coloutti said of the victory.
The Blue Devils will play back-to-back games on the road with a trip to Twin Valley on Thursday and to Green Mountain on Friday.
But that will be life for Poultney the rest of the season.
“We had four games in January and now we will have 10 in February,” Coloutti said.
The Phantoms will try to get back on the winning track Monday at Leland & Gray.
NOTES: Poultney fans are excited about their football team landing at least two players on the Vermont Shrine team for the first year since 2002. Mason Hutchins and Jason Allen will wear the helmet of the Blue Devils in the game against New Hampshire in August. ... This was the fifth straight win for Poultney. Proctor had won six of its last seven going into the game.
