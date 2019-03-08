There’s no secret to the means by which Rutland High School can return to the boys Division I basketball finals. That’s to play the way the Raiders played Friday night.
Rutland came out with defensive intensity from the opening tap and made hustle play after hustle play in derailing South Burlington, 55-35 in a D-I quarterfinal at Keefe Gym.
The two-time defending champions will face No. 2 Mount Mansfield on Monday night at the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gym. It’s a team the No. 3 Raiders have beaten in the last three playoffs (including last year’s title game) and a 67-60 game in December.
Jamison Evans had a game-high 27 points along with five steals and five rebounds Friday and Jacob Lorman added 13 points for Rutland, which extended its win streak to nine games.
In December, the Raiders beat South Burlington with balance in an 82-58 blowout. On Friday, they did it by choking off the Wolves’ attack, playing well in transition and beating them hard on the offensive glass, where Eric Coughlin was a hero with nine of his 12 rebounds.
“I thought that Eric Coughlin was an absolute animal underneath the basket,” said Rutland coach Mike Wood. “I thought he got every rebound and the way he communicated with his teammates ... if we were giving away game balls, I’d give it to him. The energy they brought in their last home game ... they deserve to play in the semifinals.”
Rutland led 14-4 after a period, 29-15 at the half and 43-28 after three. The Raiders pumped the lead up to 20 for the first time early in the third period when the 6-foot-6 Coughlin, a sinewy senior the Raiders call “Bones,” hustled up the offensive boards and got the ball back to Evans and Lorman for second-chance 3-pointers. One of Coughlin’s two buckets in the first half came on a stickback.
“My shots weren’t falling a lot so I was just kind of crashing the boards and trying to help out my team in any way I can,” Coughlin said.
Brendan Bridge had 12 points and Evan Parker seven for the 11th-seeded, 11-11 Wolves, who had a 63-62 upset win over St. Johnsbury in the four-game run they brought into Friday’s big test.
But with Evan Pockette meshing a trey to begin the game and Evans scoring an old-fashioned three-point play in the early minutes, the Raiders got out to a 7-0 start. The closest the Wolves got after the first period was 16-11, then Rutland fashioned a 10-0 run behind balanced scoring in the second period to stay in command the rest of the way. A defense that fueled the transition game for six first-half points was a big factor, as was the way the Raiders contested shot after shot with quick hands and feet.
The athletic Evans delighted the crowd with an assortment of medium-range jumpers and a pair of steals that he turned into tomahawk slam-dunks. He also had eight straight points in the fourth period to pour ice water on any Wolves comeback hopes.
“It was an unbelievable defensive effort,” said Wood. “We knew we were going to need one because of how well they shoot the basketball. We thought we had to limit them to five 3s (the Wolves made just two to Rutland’s six, with Lorman making three) to have a chance to win the game.”
Rutland will face Mount Mansfield, which defeated Burr and Burton 66-36, at 7:45 p.m. Monday. Top-seeded Rice will face No. 5 St. Johnsbury in the other semifinal.
Rutland is 18-4 with Friday’s victory, marking the ninth year in Wood’s 12 seasons that his team has won at least 18 times.
“Coming off two titles and losing four starters, guys whose leadership is so prominent in our program ... I’m extremely proud of these guys,” he said. “To be able to accomplish what they’ve accomplished.”
And the ride’s not over yet.
