EAST MONTPELIER — Speed never takes a day off, and U-32 proved it Tuesday evening, downing Enosburg 80-47 in boys basketball action.
U-32’s Jordan Hawkins scored 19 points, grabbed nine rebounds and handed out six assists. She got strong support from Anthony Engelhard, who had 18 points, Carter Pelzel, who had 12 points, seven boards and four assists, and Owen Kellington, who chipped in 12 points.
Tommy Benoit scored a team-high 12 for the Hornets.
“I guess the whole game was about speed, and we certainly prefer to play fast,” U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. “The kids enjoy it a little bit more and the fans do too. We definitely emphasize throwing it ahead to the open guy, now we just have to fine tune the balance of when to push it and when to pull it out.”
First-quarter action saw the Raiders race out to a quick lead behind Hawkins and backcourt mate Engelhard. As Gauthier implored his players to push the ball, it was only some timely three-point shots from Enosburg’s Benoit and Owen McKinstry (eight points) that kept the Hornets from falling off the pace 14-11.
“Enosburg got three open shots from deep in the first quarter and each of those shots went down,” Gauthier said. “At halftime we weren’t really satisfied with our defensive performance and defense was the focal point of the conversation. I thought our communication improved and we played fundamentally sound.”
Enosburg may have been able to keep it close in the first quarter, but in the second the Raiders hit the gas. A runner across the lane from Engelhard followed by a three-pointer from Hawkins helped to open a 35-24 lead that ballooned to 39-25 at the half.
“We thought we struggled in the first half and it was closer than we would have liked,” Hawkins said. “They were hitting some step-back threes and double-clutch layups and it was pretty hard. We tried to speed them (Enosburg) up with the press and tried to force them into quick shots. We did some trapping and were able to front the post a bit and force that over the top pass.”
The Raiders had plenty left in the tank for the second half. Hawkins came away with a steal and hit Bryson Richards ahead of the field for an easy bucket to make it 58-31. Carter Pelzel showed his ability in the post, turning in the lane for two more and a 60-34 advantage.
Pelzel followed with some work on the offensive boards on the next possession. Twisting and turning with Enosburg defenders draped all over him, he converted the board to extend the Raider lead further. Enjoying a 30-point lead by the end of the third quarter, Gauthier took the opportunity to get some of his bench running time in the fourth as U-32 rolled to the final buzzer.
“We were down our leading scorer Ethan Williams tonight, and so it was tough,” Enosburg coach Chad Lovelette said. “I thought we scored the ball well early and then they just lit us up. We knew coming in it was going to be go-go-go, and then without one of our key guys it was just that much more difficult to slow them down.”
U-32 (6-2) welcomes Lyndon next on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Enosburg (3-7) welcomes Mount Abraham that same day at 1 p.m.
“We’re taking it one day at a time” Hawkins said. “Right now I feel like we’re playing well and progressing in practice and on the court. Of course, coach has the final say on our performance.”
