EAST MONTPELIER — JP McGinley scored 18 points and the No. 2 U-32 boys basketball knocked off No. 15 Springfield with Wednesday’s 77-33 victory in the Division II playdowns.
The Raiders held the Cosmos to three points in the final period and punched their ticket to the quarterfinals.
U-32 made five 3-pointers and went 18 of 25 from the foul line. Springfield dropped in seven 3-pointers and went 5 of 12 from the stripe.
Noah McLane (12 points) and Owen Kellington (11 points) also reached double figures for U-32. Springfield’s heavy hitters were Damian Warner (20 points) and Noah Zierfus (five points).
“Overall, I was really pleased with how our guys played over the course of the game,” U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. “We got contributions from a lot of different guys, which hasn’t been uncommon for our team this year. But tonight that was really something that stood out to me. We had 10 guys score and a lot of guys were doing a lot of different things for us: different hustle plays and (they) defended together as a unit.”
Kellington opened the scoring for the Raiders with a layup, but soon after Springfield tied things up with a floater from the baseline.
Aiden Hawkins gave U-32 the lead back on a foul shot and then Kellington hit a jumper. The Cosmos responded with a layup, but Kellington hit a foul shot at the other end and Anthony Engelhard padded U-32’s lead with a jumper. After a three-point play by Warner, Hawkins responded for the Raiders with a 3-pointer.
The Cosmos hit a 3 of their own, cutting U-32’s lead to one point. McGinley was fouled while making a layup and capped the three-point play from the line. U-32 led 14-10 after the first quarter.
The Raiders found their rhythm in the second quarter. McGinley started things off with a 3-pointer before Kellington, Engelhard and Noah McLane followed with layups.
McLane added three quick points to help push U-32 in front 26-10=. Springfield responded with six points. But McGinley made a layup, hit a 3-pointer and made two foul shots to fire up the Raiders.
After U-32 stole the ball from Springfield, Alec Lemieux slammed down a dunk. Hawkins added an old-fashioned three-point play and Kellington made a layup. U-32 entered halftime with a 39-16 lead.
“We started out slow, and we couldn’t really figure out what they were doing on defense because they were switching it up,” Lemieux said. “And so we just kept playing, kept playing and then finally they stuck with zone (defense) and we figured it out. I think our press was really good.”
Warner and Zierfus made big shots for the Cosmos in the third quarter. However, McGinley, McLane, Hawkins, Engelhard, and Kellington contributed key points at the other end. U-32’s Max Fair (four points), Jesse Wild (five points), Riley Richards (three points) and Liam Hannon (two points) all made baskets for the Raiders in the last quarter.
Kellington led the Raiders with 10 rebounds and form steals, while Hawkins blocked two shots. Hawkins, Kellington, and McGinley each had three assists.
“A lot of the focus is going to be on us: our approach, our energy, our enthusiasm,” Gauthier said. “And we’ll continue to fine-tune things in terms of Xs and Os. But I fully expect us to be ready to go for Saturday.”
U-32 (19-2) will host No. 7 Missisquoi (13-8) during Saturday’s 2 p.m. quarterfinal. Springfield ends the season at 7-14.
