Skyler Bird, wearing a necklace to honor her grandfather, Ed Bird, who died before the season, rang up a career high 12 strikeouts in leading Rutland to a 6-3 win Wednesday over Otter Valley in the Raiders' softball opener.
Bird took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Josie Cone got the 0-2 Otters' first base hit of the season. The Otters were the victims of Brattleboro's Hailey Derosia in a no-hitter in their opener.
Bird still had enough steam left on her pitches in the seventh to notch strikeouts No. 11 and 12.
She is throwing with more velocity this season as the result of off season work.
"I started in September and then went inside in the gym with a pitching coach," Bird said.
"I felt really good today."
The game was scoreless entering the bottom of the third with OV 's Morgan LaPorte and Bird matching one another pitch for pitch.
Everything changed when Samera Rideout laced a two-run double down the left field line. That was the beginning of a five-run inning for the Raiders.
Sam Bates had a two-run single in the inning and Amy Howard a bunt single to keep it going. When the frame was over, Kayla Hickey, Maddie Smith, Rideout, courtesy runner Agatha Menonni and Taylor Surething had crossed the plate, giving Bird all the offensive support she would need.
The Raiders added on in the sixth, Surething's sacrifice fly plating Rideout to make the score 6-0.
The Otters made it interesting with three in the seventh. Pinch hitter Madison French got the big hit — a sharp two-run single.
Jordyn Pope, Shayla Phillips and Mia Politano scored and with French aboard, the Otters still had high hopes for a comeback but Bird ended the game with a strikeout.
Rutland coach Dick Wright had to watch his team run itself out of some potential big innings with base running mistakes early. He had a base runner thumbed out for leaving first early in the first inning, another mistake that caused the Raiders to run into a double play in the first, and another out on runner interference in the second when the base runner was on the wrong side of the base line.
But things only got better from that point for the Raiders.
Rideout, a freshman, showed something that gives Wright some real possibilities in the leadoff spot. Before she got her big hit, she smoked a ball just foul down the left field line.
OV coaches Kelly Trayah and Toni Poalino had to be pleased their hitters finally began to time some pitches, getting both of their hits in the final two innings.
"It was just finally seeing more live pitching," Trayah said.
The 1-0 Raiders are right back at it Thursday with Essex coming to Northeast Field for a 5 p.m. game. The Otters will try to break through for the first victory Tuesday at Mill River.
The Raiders had just four hits off LaPorte, who struck out three and walked three.
I enjoyed this story particularly because I remember Eddie Bird as an outstanding athlete his whole career at Otter Valley playing on the soccer, basketball and baseball teams. Perhaps Skyler was channeling some of that talent from her grandfather that made him the captain of his baseball team. Now everyone will know the rest of the story.
