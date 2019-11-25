UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Frederick Scott tied his career high with 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Rider edged past Vermont 72-67 in the championship game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off on Sunday night.
“Rider played harder and better than us in the second half,” Vermont coach John Becker said. “They hit some shots and won some of the 50-50 balls late in the game. They are a good team and deserve a lot of credit.”
Stevie Jordan had 18 points and nine rebounds for Rider (4-2). Tyere Marshall added 10 points and Dimencio Vaughn had three blocks. Stef Smith had 21 points for the Catamounts (5-2) after making five 3-pointers. Anthony Lamb added 14 points and eight rebounds. He hit three attempts from beyond the arc and dished out three assists. Teammate Robin Duncan added 13 points following a 6-of-10 shooting effort. Duncan also contributed three rebounds and three assists.
Sunday night was the first ever meeting between the two teams and they went back-and-forth through the first media timeout. The Catamounts gained some breathing room with an 8-1 run near the 13-minute mark. The Broncs countered with a 9-2 run to knot the score at 18 with 10 minutes left in the half.
After the teams swapped buckets for the next three minutes, UVM closed out the half with an 18-6 surge over the final eight minutes and went into the break with a 41-29 advantage.
Rider used the long ball to claw back into the game during the second half. The Broncs scored 17 unanswered points, including a trio of 3-pointers from Stevie Jordan, to jump out in front 51-43 with 11:33 left to play. The Catamounts closed the gap to 53-48 with nine minutes left, but six quick points from the Broncs pushed the deficit back to double digits.
During the final minute Vermont drew within 67-62, but three free throws from Rider padded the lead to 70-62. Smith drained a corner 3-pointer to get the Cats back within five points, but the Broncs iced the game at the line with two more free throws.
Rider will host Bucknell on Tuesday. Vermont will host Gallaudet at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
RIDER 72, VERMONT 67
RIDER (4-2)
Scott 9-15 5-8 25, Marshall 5-12 0-3 10, Ings 0-3 3-4 3, Jordan 6-10 2-4 18, Vaughn 3-5 2-3 8, Ogemuno-Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 0-0 0-2 0, Nunez 2-7 2-4 8, A.Powell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 14-28 72.
VERMONT (5-2)
