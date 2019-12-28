MONTPELIER - Sophomore guard Jonah Cattaneo went 7 of 8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter Saturday, lifting Montpelier to a 54-41 boys basketball victory over Mount St. Joseph.
"It was a gutsy win," Montpelier coach Nick Foster said. "We played really good defense and rebounded well enough. And then we we were able to take care of the ball and make some free throws down the stretch."
Cattaneo (18 points), Tyler Ricker (15 points), Will Bruzzese (eight points) and Leo Riby-Williams (eight rebounds) powered the Solons. Foster was encouraged by his team's 19-of-28 overall performance from the charity stripe, with Ricker going 6 of 8 in the fourth quarter.
"MSJ started fouling intentionally at the end," Foster said. "We had to make a lot of free throws, and most of it was 1-and-1. We shoot a lot of free throws at practice when we're tired, and we didn't have great results in our first two games. We were 10 of 28 against U-32, and even worse against Hartford."
A slow first quarter ended with Montpelier in front 7-6. The Mounties carried a 25-19 advantage into halftime before the Solons dug deep defensively to surge ahead 31-30 entering the final quarter.
"They have two really big, strong kids: Dave Mercure and Jake Williams," Montpelier coach Nick Foster said. "And Andre Prunty is a sophomore point guard who's a really good player. He does all the ball-handling for them and he made five 3-pointers."
Prunty (20 points) and Williams (12 points) were MSJ's top scorers. The defending Division II champs struggled to make offensive adjustments during a lackluster second half and quickly watched Montpelier erase the six-point deficit.
"Some of it was us getting the motor going a bit," Foster said. "We sent more double teams on Prunty, making him give it up early and trying to get it back. And I think we tired him out eventually. He had a nice game, but he had to do a lot. And Will Bruzzese changed the game defensively for us. He was end-to-end today and he carried us on defense."
Montpelier (3-1) will travel to play Hazen at 7 p.m. Monday. The Mounties (1-3) will visit Windsor the same day.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BFA-Fairfax 40, Williamstown 32
WILLIAMSTOWN - The Bullets made their foul shots when they counted to rally past the Blue Devils on Sunday.
Williamstonwn led 20-9 at halftime and held a 21-17 advantage after three quarters. Paige Superneau and Jaycee Douglas both made two big free-throw attempts in the final quarter to give BFA the upper hand.
"We got down by four and had to foul the last 1:30," Williamstown coach Sid Sweet said. "And credit to them: They hit their free throws and we couldn't get a bucket."
Superneau finished with 13 points, while Hazel Albee added seven points for BFA (3-2). Albee added another big free throw at the end.
"They had eight girls who scored, and a lot of them on putbacks," Sweet said. "We're not very tall. We dress a 5-11 (player) and a 5-7, and the rest are under that. And our 5-7 is our point guard. They had one girl who was 6-foot and another who's 5-10 or 5-11. Length is what hurt us."
Brianna McLaughlin (13 points) and Fasika Parrott (five points) led the way for Williamstown. The Blue Devils (0-3) will travel to play Hazen at 7 p.m. Thursday.
"We only dress seven right now because we have one player out sick," Sweet said. "I think we ran out of gas today. We had 12 defensive rebounds in the first half and limited them to a lot of one-and-done's. And in the second half it was a whole different story. They got a lot of second and third opportunities and they were wearing us down. And because we lost on the defensive end, it definitely hurt us on offensive end."
Randolph 44, Northfield 36
RANDOLPH - Sophomore guard Ella Davignon scored all 15 of her points on 3-pointers Saturday, helping the Galloping Ghosts rally past the Marauders.
Northfield was in charge for most of the game, building a 10-7 lead in the first quarter. The Marauders led 23-17 entering halftime and held a 30-27 advantage after three quarters.
"We just started being a little more patient," Randolph coach Scott Lafreniere said. "We adjusted our offense to what Northfield was giving on defense. The girls followed through on what we talked about at halftime and hit open shots that were available. I was proud of them for keeping their composure and not forcing things and just playing basketball."
Davignon made two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. She gave her team a 36-34 lead and the Ghosts never trailed again. Sara Rea (10 points) and Becky Johnson (seven points, eight rebounds) also had solid performances for Randolph. Piper Mattson (22 points) and Zoe Jacobs (five points) paced Northfield.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Harwood 4, Hartford 0
WATERBURY - Clara Griffin scored twice for the Highlanders and Louisa Thomsen and Olivia Kaplan added one goal apiece Saturday. Harwood goalie Kaylee Thayer stopped 17 shots, compared to 25 saves by Hurricanes goalie Zoe Pfeiffer.
"We played pretty well," Harwood coach Mike Vasseur said. "Hartford stiffened up on defense and we took our foot off the accelerator a little bit. It was a 50-50 game in the second period. We came up big in the third and scored a goal, and their goalie made some key saves."
Harwood (4-1) will travel to play Burlington-Colchester at 7 p.m. Saturday.
GYMNASTICS
Milton 105.3, Montpelier 100.65
WATERBURY - Saturday's meet came down to the wire before the Yellowjackets' depth proved to be the difference-maker against the Solons.
Montpelier earned a podium sweep in the all-around competition. Jenna Krussman placed first with a score of 31.6. She was followed by teammates Eva Stumpff (31.55) and Luna Pompei (30.9).
The top performers on vault were Stumpff (8.0), Krussman (7.8) and Milton's Alexis Drown (7.7). Leading the way on bars were Pompei (7.15), Stumpff (6.6) and Krussman (6.2). Stumpff and Krussman tied for first-place honors on beam with matching scores of 8.4. Close behind were Milton's Alexa Jackson and Drown, who recorded identical scores of 7.7. Pompei registered a 7.45 on beam. Krussman (9.2), Pompei (8.7) and Stumpff (8.55) were the top performers on floor.
"We had such a great meet today," Montpelier coach Shannon LeBoeuf said. "We met a lot of personal goals, especially without having a full team and taking three zeroes. Our two independents, Peyton Lombardi from Spaulding and Leah Brown from U-32, also competed for their first high school meet today. I had set a goal in my head to break 100 for the team score, and the girls did just that. They had pretty clean and powerful routines today, and I couldn't be more proud of them. They take on the challenge of only having three scores count on three events and do their very best on each of the events that we are missing a score from."
The Solons will return to action Saturday with a 3 p.m. meet against St. Johnsbury at the Central Vermont Gymnastics Academy.
