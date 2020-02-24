Snow Sculpture Contest Results
First Prize
Tony Perham — Lions Head
Tony Perham was assisted by Riley Marsan. Tony is a member of the national sculpture contest first place winning team “Pour Sap” of Vermont
Second Prize
Champlain Appliance — Sitting Lion
Michelle Rogers (mom), Bob Rogers (dad), and Allison and Shane
Third Prize
Kelly Family — Dragons Head
Chris (dad), Brenda (mom), James and Jade
Chili Cook Off Results
First Prize
Keith Farrell
Second Prize
Steve Zyck
Third Prize
Dylan Beaudry
People’s Choice
Eric Morton
