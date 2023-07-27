Milton Late Model driver Scott Dragon won the Vermont Governor’s Cup for the third time in his career Thursday, holding off runner-up Marcel J. Gravel and third-place finisher Jason Corliss.
Officials dried the track on three occasions amid rainy conditions before with the sun helped out during the final session. The patience paid off as drivers from all four divisions were finally able to complete their races.
After leading a majority of the first 50 laps, Chip Grenier lost the Late Model lead to Marcel Gravel on the lap-56 restart following Cody Schoolcraft’s spin in turn three. Gravel extended his lead through heavy lap traffic as Dragon, Grenier and defending Governor’s Cup champion Jason Corliss chased him down. Tyler Cahoon’s halted ride in turn three prompted another caution on lap 114, setting up a 31-lap nose-to-tail chase between Dragon, Gravel, Grenier and Corliss.
The final caution for Darrell Morin’s hard contact with the widowmaker front-stretch wall resulted in the final showdown between Dragon and Gravel. Dragon gained a high-speed advantage on the outside to key his victory five laps later. Nick Sweet and Grenier rounded out the top-five finishers.
Street Stock racers Paige Whittemore and Scott Weston kicked off the feature racing at the beginning of the evening, leading the 30-car field to the green flag. The night’s first major caution piled up the field in turn three, with everyone except Midseason champion Josh Lovely returning to the action. On the restart, Weston led rookie Logan Farrell as Juan Paco Marshall, Tyler Whittemore and fellow rookie Ryan Foster followed in tow. Derek Farnham quickly took over the lead, but all eyes were on Farrell.
Using the outside groove, Farrell gained back five car-lengths on Farnham to lead lap 20 by a fraction of a second. An ecstatic Farrell turned around his heartbreaking loss last Thursday due to mechanical issues and claimed his first career Thunder Road victory. He was followed by Farnham and Tyler Whittemore to round out the podium.
Flying Tigers drivers Phil Potvin and Mike Billado led the way early before a lap-four caution flag was waved for the stopped Brandon Gray on the backstretch with a flat right-front tire. Billado sped past Potvin during the restart, with Cameron Ouellette attempting to follow just behind. Logan Powers made a three-wide move under Colin Cornell and Robert Gordon to battle back toward the front as the first eight rows of cars remained side by side.
At the halfway point, Ouellette’s follow-the-leader mentality flipped as he started to eye the low side of Billado’s line around the high banks. As the two battled, Kevin Streeter made the most of the outside lane to take the lead on lap 28. Adam Maynard was close behind before the rear-end cut loose on Billado, resulting in a smoke-filled spin on the front-stretch to bring out the caution with 10 laps remaining.
Streeter faced off with Maynard on the final restart, but Ouellette refused to back down. At the line, Streeter nabbed his first win of the season. He was followed by Ouellette and Maynard.
In the final event of the night, Keegan Tabor stormed off with the lead in the Road Warriors battle as the outside pole-sitter as Zach Garvey dropped like a rock. Young gun Karsen Murphy steadily started to work his way into the front row along with Neal Foster and Jason Kirby. The first yellow flashed on lap 8 as a crisscrossed front-stretch melee led to Nate Brien, Kirby and Murphy sliding into the infield grass as Fred Fleury stopped with a flat right-rear tire.
After leading the restart, Tabor lost his footing in turn three. He recovered briefly before being smacked on the front-stretch when Karsen Murphy smashed into the widowmaker, leaving plenty of parts scattered across the racing surface. In the final restart, Foster put the pedal to the metal and earned his first win of the 2023 season. He was trailed by Tyler Wheatley and Kirby.
Thunder Road will host the delayed Independence Day Spectacular on Sunday at 7 p.m.
Thunder Road Results
Late Models
1. 0VT Scott Dragon Milton 2. 86VT Marcel J. Gravel Wolcott 3. 66VT Jason Corliss Barre 4. 88VT Nick Sweet Williamstown 5. 9VT Chip Grenier Orange 6. 64VT Chris Pelkey Graniteville 7. 14VT Bobby Therrien Hinesburg 8. 18VT #Kaiden Fisher Shelburne 9. 16VT Brandon Lanphear Morrisville 10. 94VT Brendan Moodie Wolcott 11. 99VT Cody Blake Barre 12. 04VT #Justin Prescott Milton 13. 01VT Stephen Martin Craftsbury Common 14. 31VT Stephen Donahue Graniteville 15. 92VT Jaden Perry Hardwick 16. 7VT Cooper Bouchard Hinesburg 17. 8VT Chris Roberts Washington 18. 4VT Scott Coburn Barre 19. 17VT Darrell Morin Westford 20. 68VT Brooks Clark Fayston 21. 31KS #Cody Schoolcraft Claremont, NH 22. 38VT Tyler Cahoon Danville
Flying Tigers
1. 67VT Kevin Streeter Waitsfield 2. 90VT Cameron Ouellette Barre 3. 45VT Adam Maynard Milton 4. 3VT Michael MacAskill Williamstown 5. 20VT Robert Gordon Milton 6. 08VT Phil Potvin Underhill 7. 00VT Brandon Gray E. Thetford 8. 54VT Colin Cornell E. Burke 9. 31VT Logan Powers Middlesex 10. 8NH Joel Hodgdon Craftsbury Common 11. 68VT Jason Woodard Waterbury Ctr. 12. 07VT Sam Caron Milton 13. 33VT Matt Ballard Williamstown 14. 64VT Jason Pelkey Barre 15. 37VT Kyle Streeter Waterbury Ctr. 16. 56VT Chris Laforest Barre 17. 8VT Mike Billado Grand Isle 18. 26VT #Luke Peters Groton 19. 22VT Travis Patnoe Wolcott 20. 78VT #Tyler Pepin Barre 21. 23NY Cam Gadue Highgate 22. 93FL Jeff Oeschger Dover, FL
Street Stocks
1. 9 #Logan Farrell Barre 2. 39 Derek Farnham Bethel 3. 74 Tyler Whittemore Barre 4. 04 Scott Weston Berlin 5. 0 James Dopp Northfield 6. 57 Trevor Jaques Milton 7. 79 Juan Marshall Pittsfield 8. 48 Taylor Hoar South Hero 9. 08 #Ryan Foster Waterbury 10. 30 Cameron Powers E. Montpelier 11. 71 Jesse Laquerre Berlin 12. 2 Haidyn Pearce Chelsea 13. 34 Patrick Tibbetts Plainfield 14. 7 Kyle MacAskill Williamstown 15. 17 Justin Blakely Graniteville 16. 69 Christopher Davis Berlin 17. 98 Kasey Collins Berlin 18. 13 #Travis Gay S. Burlington 19. 16 Dean Switser, Jr. Waterford 20. 8 Jeffery Martin Barre 21. 43 Jamie Davis Johnson 22. 50 Eric MacLaughlin Milton 23. 5 Kyle Gravel Wolcott 24. 3 Michael Gay S. Burlington 25. 33 Curtis Franks Topsham 26. 88 #Paul Rocheleau Georgia 27. 96 Thomas Peck Waterbury 28. 55 Parker Gagne Fairfax 29. 73 Paige Whittemore Graniteville 30. 54 Josh Lovely Williamstown
Road Warriors