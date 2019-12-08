BURLINGTON – Stef Smith scored a season-high 25 points to pace the University of Vermont men's basketball team during Saturday's 55-38 victory over Towson.
Coach John Becker earned his 200th career victory in Division I play, reaching the milestone faster than any of his predecessors at UVM. The Catamounts improve to 7-4, while the Tigers fall to 4-5. Vermont snapped a two-game losing streak after falling short at Yale and Cincinnati earlier in the week.
"It was a great win tonight and it was really important for us to end our three-game losing streak against Division I opponents," Becker said. "But more importantly, I thought we played really hard for 40 minutes. We carried over the mentality we had at Cincinnati. Obviously it was a bit of a rock fight and a bit of an offensive struggle there for a good portion of the game. But we didn't let our lack of offense or offensive frustrations affect us on the defensive end. We kept grinding away defensively and then had a little spurt there late offensively."
Smith powered the Cats to a 15-8 lead in the opening 11 minutes. The junior made his first four field goal attempts, including a trio of 3-pointers, for an early 11 points.
Vermont outscored Towson 11-8 to close out the first half. Anthony Lamb had six points in the final stretch and Smith drove to the basket in the final seconds for a 26-16 lead at the break. The Catamounts pulled ahead 33-22 at the start of the second half, but the Tigers answered with a 10-0 run. Nicolas Timberlake hit a 3-pointer for Towson to close the deficit to one points. Smith responded with his fifth 3-pointer of the night to end the Tigers' run.
UVM put the game out of reach with a 15-1 run to build a 49-33 advantage in the final four minutes. Lamb drilled a timely 3-pointer and Everett Duncan converted an old-fashioned three-point play to give the Cats an insurmountable lead.
Lamb finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. The senior forward struggled from the floor, going 4 of 19. He made up for the mediocre shooting effort with the clutch 3-pointer and a 6-of-6 effort from the foul line.
"Anthony made a big 3 there to break the seal," Becker said. "I thought he got great looks tonight and I thought he got to some of his spots. He had single coverage for most of the night. But they were good, tough, physical defenders. (They're) shots he's going to make - and he made the big one."
Burlington native Ben Shungu added seven rebounds and three assists for the Cats. He returned to action for the first time in eight games after being sidelined by an injury. Vermont's defense limited the Tigers to a 25 percent shooting performance. Brian Fobbs had six rebounds in the loss and teammate Nakye Sanders grabbed eight rebounds.
Smith drained a season-high five 3-pointers and added five rebounds. The guard shot 7 of 11 from the floor and made all six of his free-throw attempts.
"Stef Smith was great all night," Becker said. "And then off the bench, I thought Duncan Demuth gave us great minutes - and Aaron Deloney. Daniel Giddens played 30 minutes tonight and I thought he did a really good job, especially late. He had two blocks in that one possession, he came up with a bunch of rebounds. And then having Ben Shungu back made a huge difference for our team. Unfortunately Ryan (Davis) wasn't able to go. But hopefully we get healthy the next 11 days before we play a really good Greensboro team. And we could start to have all of our options available and start to build a rotation and figure some things out. I think we're trying to mix and match pieces. And I'm hopeful that if we get healthy, we can really start to see the potential of this team and start to move forward."
Vermont improves to 11-9 in the all-time series with Towson. The Tigers will host UMBC at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Cats will host UNC Greensboro on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.
