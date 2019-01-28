BARRE — A butterfly flits its wings somewhere over an island in the South Pacific, a few other things happen, and finally the Spaulding Crimson Tide girls basketball team gets a 47-42 victory over South Burlington.
Or something like that.
South Burlington may not represent the cream of Division I, but for the Crimson Tide girls, it’s a sweet win after two winless years.
Sophomore Natalie Folland dropped in a game-high 16 points for the home team with Raven Premont and Samantha Owen chipping in eight points each.
It’s been a long time coming, and the team has been on the cusp of defeating some solid opponents. On Monday night, the Crimson Tide finally played like a team ready to grow.
“It feels really good and was a long time coming,” Folland said. “We’ve been working hard in practice and it finally paid off. We’ve been in these situations before but hadn’t been able to close and have had a few tough losses. We felt pretty confident that this could be the day. We’re very young and we can get down on ourselves quickly. I was still on the fence with two second left in the game.”
Opening the game, Cheyenne Hathaway found Owen on a cut for the game’s first bucket. A drive and finish from Folland helped to spur an 8-0 run to start for Spaulding. Maddy Collins (seven points) broke the SB drought, finally putting one in for the Wolves. Spaulding finished out a 15-5 first-quarter advantage as Premont banked in a three-pointer at the buzzer.
Three-pointers for Emily Poulin (six points) and Premont helped Spaulding extend its lead in the second quarter to 28-16. If not for a last-second three-point play from SB’s Collins, the Crimson Tide would have taken a double-digit lead to the half.
“That idea of sometimes not knowing what you can do until you finally do it,” Spaulding coach James Carpenter said. “Before the game today, I said that I hoped they would all believe in themselves the way everyone else does. We all believe in their talent and ability.”
South Burlington tried to scratch back in the third but Premont passed up a three to hit Owen in the corner, who canned it to make it 32-22.
Each time the Wolves made a move and managed to string together a few baskets, someone for Spaulding stepped up to make a play and extend the lead.
South Burlington was not going to roll over and play dead. With the score 37-31 in the fourth quarter, the Spaulding girls were going to have to finish the game the way that they started it — assertively.
At the start of the fourth quarter, even the crowd could sense what was happening.
When Folland dribbled her way down the lane for two more points, making the score 39-31, the small but loyal crowd could feel it. Even when the minutes changed to seconds as the fourth quarter was mercilessly extended by numerous trips to the free-throw line, not one person left the stands to go warm up their cars.
Aliza Lindley hit one of two at the line to make it a three-possession game, 47-40. With time running out, the Wolves added a late bucket that served only to change the final score.
“I think the drive to win just really motivated it,” Owen said. “We had a big lead, and that’s something we haven’t had late in the fourth in quite some time. We were excited at halftime but knew that we needed to make some changes and had to shut them down on the backdoor cuts. The defense managed to hold on.”
Spaulding (1-12) will face Rice on Thursday.
