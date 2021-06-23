It’s always a special occasion when a Vermont Mountaineers player returns for a second season with the New England Collegiate Baseball organization.
For fans of the 2019 team, the name Enzo Stefanoni should ring a few bells.
The recent Harvard graduate is back on the mound this summer for coach Charlie Barbieri’s squad, and he’s started Wednesday against the Keene Swamp Bats.
Stefanoni is in a different situation than most of his Vermont teammates after missing two full collegiate seasons due to the pandemic. His conference was one of the first in the country to cancel all spring seasons in 2021. Last February the Ivy League Council of Presidents made the same decision for the 2021 slate.
After the extended break, Stefanoni is quickly getting back in the swing of things along with fellow Mountaineers Cole Roland (Dartmouth), Tommy Courtney (UPenn) and Timothy Williamson (Harvard). Stafanoni made his third start of the young season at Keene, and he’s confident that his form will continue to improve during the next six weeks.
The 6-foot, 185-pound right-hander made eight appearances for the Mountaineers two years ago. He went 2-2 while recording an ERA of 4.26. Stefanoni amassed 25 strikeouts and issued three walks over 31-plus innings. He scattered two hits over six innings during a 7-4 victory at Winnipesaukee that season and gave up five hits over five-plus innings to fuel a 7-3 victory over Keene.
Stefanoni returns for his second stint with the Mountaineers before heading to the University of Connecticut, where he will compete as a graduate school transfer. He made a relief appearance June 6 against North Adams, giving up two hits, issuing zero walks and striking out one batter in a 3-2 victory.
The Darien, Conn., native pitched four-plus innings during a 7-2 victory over Winnipesaukee. He allowed two runs and six hits while issuing three walks and recording five strikeouts. Stefanoni was on the mound for five-plus innings during a 5-4 loss at Sanford. He allowed two runs, issued two walks and stuck out six batters.
The 23-year-old boasts an ERA of 3.17 with 12 strikeouts and five walks entering Wednesday’s contest. The Mountaineers (7-6) are nipping at the heels of the Upper Valley Nighthawks (8-4) in a battle for first place in the Northern Division, while Keene (6-5) is close behind.
Here is an assortment of questions for a familiar face at Recreation Field:
TA: What were you doing to stay fresh for the last 24 months?
Stefanoni: “The 2020 season, because it got cancelled right at the beginning and everything was shut down, I didn’t really play much at all. But this past 2021 spring I was able to intersquad (scrimmage) with my teammates back at school. It wasn’t as good as real games, but it was still good enough to make sure I was able to compete at a relatively high level when I got here. And I’m hoping to get back to the speed I want to be. I feel like the outcome has been good when I’m on the mound. But I still feel like I have a little ways to go before I’m pitching at my top performance.”
TA: Can you give the short version of last year? Were you looking forward to playing with the Mountaineers, or were you keeping your options open at that point?
Stefanoni: “I was supposed to play for the Mountaineers last summer. I was going to come back because I had a really good experience in 2019. But because it got cancelled, I initially didn’t know what I was going to do. I didn’t know if I was going to graduate Harvard and start working professionally — or if I would be able to grad-transfer for baseball. …I knew if I was going to play summer collegiate baseball, I wanted to come back to Vermont. I just didn’t know if I would actually have that opportunity. But I was lucky enough that I’m going to grad-transfer to University of Connecticut. And I’m from Connecticut, so that’s awesome to play for such a great baseball program and coaches and a winning history. I’m really excited.”
TA: And UConn is really known as a pitching pipeline for the major league, right?
Stefanoni: “They’ve had a lot of All-American pitchers in the last few years. I’m a Red Sox fan — their closer (Matt Burnes) is from UConn. I’m just excited to be a part of that program.”
TA: What would you say about the recent five-game winning streak?
Stefanoni: “The thing about our team is that almost every game, we’ve either won or lost by one run — meaning that no team has shown that they’re significantly better than we are. And that’s definitely a good sign at the beginning of the season. Especially because we have some younger guys, some guys getting used to pitching, some Ivy League guys who haven’t played in a long time. To start off by playing that well is definitely a good sign. I think we’re only going to get better.”
TA: Sometimes your hand is really forced at the end of the season just to make the playoffs. So is the goal to get some breathing room and not have to stress out so much?
Stefanoni: “I’m not fully sure how the playoff system works this year. I know they change it year-to-year. But I definitely want to finish top of the division, at the very least, and do the best we can. And we’ve got enough talent that I think we should be able to be at the top of the division.”
TA: What would you say about some the returners, with five guys back?
Stefanoni: “Curtis Robison, Matt McDermott, Evan Giordano and Ryan Steckline are all back and it’s definitely a good sign — especially because we came back two years later, not one year later. So to come back to summer ball team two summers later is kind of unprecedented. I would say that’s a testament mostly to coach Barbieri, who does a fantastic job. But also to Montpelier and everyone in our organization. We really love it.”
TA: If you had to single out one or two things about coach Barbieri, does he have a certain style or brand he brings to the team?
Stefanoni: “He’s overwhelmingly positive, but in a way that’s very genuine. Some coaches are positive, and you feel like they’re just saying things to say things. But coach Barbieri can really find the positive in any game situation. And give it to us — the team — in a way that really makes us play better the next game. I think that’s why we’ve been winning and I think that’s why people come back to the team. I know he’s one of the best coaches I’ve played for. I’ve played for some solid coaches, and he’s definitely up there at the top. I couldn’t be more appreciative of him wanting me back also. It’s a huge honor.”
TA: And last thoughts about the upcoming stretch? Is it more short-term goals at this point?
Stefanoni: “My goals are to just keep pitching and getting used to being on the mound again. I felt that so far I’ve done a good job. But it’s definitely not where I want to be, because I always want to keep getting better. And as a team goal, we’ve really been pitching well. And our hitting has looked good. Even when we don’t score a lot of runs, we hit the ball hard. So I think if we keep doing what we’re doing, the wins will keep coming like they have been in the past.”
