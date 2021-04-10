On Thursday, a group of students and educators from Rutland Middle School delivered a large number of hand-decorated pennants to Rutland Regional Medical School to thank health care providers for the work they’re doing to protect the community during the COVID pandemic.
Five students who visited the hospital to bring the series of pennant-like flags spoke with the doctors, nurses and administrators to explain why they were grateful.
“Thank you for putting your hard work into our community. We thank you for being courageous and diligent throughout these hard times and coming to work day after day to help us. Thank you all for working hard and persevering to save lives,” said eighth-grade student Owen Spafford.
Erica Wallstrom, director of student engagement at Rutland Middle School, said the school has an advisory board that seeks to build community with the greater Rutland region.
“Throughout the year, we think about who we are, what’s our identity and then, how do we give to our community, what’s our role in our community,” Wallstrom said.
Out of that board, educators suggested students find a way to show public appreciation for medical professionals.
The students then designed and created the individual pennants. Wallstrom estimated about 100 pennants were created.
Some of that process was affected by education during a pandemic with some students hand-creating their contribution to the project and others creating artwork at home that was printed out at school and applied to a pennant before they were strung together. Wallstrom said most of the flags were made by in-person students.
Wallstrom said COVID had obviously been an important consideration during the school year for students.
“So it was framed in sort of this idea that the hospital and health care workers have been working really hard to keep our entire community safe like we work really hard to keep ourselves safe, and so we should show appreciation for those people.” she said.
The results “kind of run the gamut” of design and messages of gratitude, according to students’ individual interests and perspectives, she said.
“They had free reign to do whatever they wanted on their particular flags,” she said.
Dr. Todd Gregory, medical director of the emergency department, said it was”fantastic” to get such a public display of appreciation from local youth.
“Really a true sort of ray of sunshine. We take great pride in the service that we provide to our community. It’s a really important and sacred responsibility. Having said that, it’s hard, and over the past year, we haven’t been able to enjoy the same kind of interactions with patients and families that we really rely on to stay charged and positive about the work that we do,” he said.
Dave Wallstrom, a physician’s assistant in the Emergency Department and Erica Wallstrom’s husband, said even though it wasn’t obvious during a phone interview, the kids’ effort “makes you smile.”
“We’ve been locked up in our workplaces for a year now. We all live here, and these are all our neighbors. It really means a lot to have them put that much effort in and be excited to come here and present it to us,” he said.
Gregory said the flags will be on prominent display during hospital week.
