Lions and tigers and bears — and a real-live Toto!
The Paramount Theatre and Grace Congregational Church are presenting the Paramount Players in “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16 at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre.
The community show is full of effects to make you feel as if you’re in Oz, too, including live music and a real dog as Toto.
“We’re using a stunt dog today, but we have a real dog, she’s been coming to rehearsals,” said producer Diane Liccardi at a recent rehearsal at Grace Church. “We were also going to have a real horse. I found a miniature white horse, but then what do we do with it when it’s not on stage!” she laughed.
It was a sizzling summer evening, but the room was wall-to-wall full of cast members singing and dancing at full steam with live piano accompaniment by Alastair Stout, minister of music at the church.
With music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg, based on the 1939 film and the book by L. Frank Baum, the story tells of Dorothy Gale, a young girl who lives on her aunt and uncle’s farm, dreaming of a bigger life. She meets the mysterious Professor Marvel when she tries to run away, but after a terrifying tornado hits, she finds herself in Oz — a land “beyond the rainbow” full of dancing munchkins, flying witches and a yellow brick road that leads her right back to home sweet home.
It’s been a beloved childhood favorite for generations, and Heather Watrous, 48, who plays Glinda the Good Witch of the South said, “It’s definitely bringing me back to my childhood.”
An open casting call drew more than a hundred people. Liccardi said, “We started rehearsals right around Memorial Day,” Liccardi said. “It’s been an intense schedule, (every) Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday.”
“It’s one of those classics that a lot of people are going to enjoy whether they’re 8 or 80 and there aren’t a whole lot of those anymore,” said Chris Doyle, 51, who plays the Wizard.
And the age range in cast members is just as wide.
“It’s community theater so we wanted it to expand all throughout the community — we wanted children in it,” Liccardi said.
“(The kids) are (off) script and they know what they’re supposed to be doing, and we can focus more on their characterization,” said director Jeff Hull. “How it’s the same as the movie but it’s what they bring to it that makes it their own.”
“They are the most prepared people,” said Kasey Franzoni, 51, who plays the Wicked Witch of the West. “From day one, they’ve been off book. They know their lines.”
“They know our lines,” Watrous said.
With big effects like the tornado, and witches appearing from bubbles and blazes of smoke, the cast and crew found creative ways to bring the magic to the stage.
“This is a really different way we’re doing this, with lighting and projections,” Liccardi said. “It’s a fun show and that’s what we really want, shows that are fun and entertaining.”
“Our tech director has heavily immersive projection for the Emerald City, and Oz and the tornado,” said Hull. "I don’t want to give too much away. There’s a wow factor involved."
“I feel like we’re doing the original movie justice, like it’s the movie brought to life on stage,” said Franzoni. “We’re trying to make that happen as much as possible in live action.”
The production also features a full-size orchestra, and Stout said, "The music displays all the talent that we have from this marvelous cast in Rutland."
“It’s fun to come and see it and know the music and see the characters,” said Doyle. “(For) a lot of people, it’s something from their childhood they may not have seen for a very long time.”