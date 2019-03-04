RIPTON — Brothers Jed and Waylon Kurts lost most of their material possessions during a Middlesex house fire a few weeks ago.
The U-32 Nordic skiers never stopped training, using the goal of winning a state championship as a way to heal. After building a 32-point lead Thursday, the Raiders held on to win it all during Monday’s classic state meet at Riker Nordic Center.
U-32 claimed its first title since 2002, shedding its reputation as the perennial runner-up. The Raiders finished with 67 points to hang on for an 11-point victory over three-time defending champ Middlebury. The Tigers won both the individual and relay portions during Day 2, but U-32’s advantage entering the final event was too much for Middlebury to overcome.
“We’ve had a feud with Middlebury over the years, and that’s a real motivator,” Waylon Kurts said. “We both try to one-up each other.”
The Raiders lost ground during the morning’s individual 5-kilometer race, with Middlebury cleaning up on its home course. The Tigers swept the podium, sending a clear message to U-32 that nothing was certain. Elvis McIntosh (first, 15:29.6) paced Middlebury in front of Jack Christner (second, 15:33), Lucas Palcsik (third, 16:01.4) and Owen Palcsik (seventh, 16:39.6).
But Middlebury needed help from a few friends to close the gap and received zero assistance. If athletes from Lamoille, Burr and Burton, BFA-Fairfax, Lyndon or Harwood earned top-15 results, the Raiders could have potentially suffered a massive blow as they struggled with waxing. Unfortunately for the Tigers, U-32’s strength in numbers prevented anyone else from cracking the top 12.
Leading the way for U-32 were freshmen Samuel Clark (fourth, 16:20.6) and Tzevi Schwartz (fifth, 16:29.9). Also scoring points were teammates Trevor Patterson (sixth, 16:35.5) and Hans Krokenberger (eighth, 16:42.3). Jed Kurts (ninth, 16:42.3), Waylon Kurts (10th, 16:45.4) and Greyson Davis (11th, 16:54.9) were close behind after leading U-32 during the freestyle state meet. Cameron Thompson placed 12th for U-32 Thursday in 17:14.8. Rounding out the top Central Vermonters were Harwood’s Brendan Magill (16th, 17:46), Stowe’s John Lackey (17th, 17:51.1) and Peoples Academy’s Eli Smith (21st, 18:04.2).
Clark and Schwartz both have relatives with outstanding athletic pedigrees, and each freshman carved his own path to stardom Monday. Clark’s father, Brian, was a U-32 soccer standout who made an NCAA quarterfinal run with UVM in 1989. Schwartz’s older sister, Rena, was Vermont’s Gatorade Runner of the Year and currently skis for Dartmouth. Their oldest sister, Orli, is a former Middlebury College skier.
Even though Clark and Schwartz didn’t break into the team’s top four most of the winter, they saved their best for last.
“I’m the only senior and all these guys are passing me now,” Patterson said. “In (Thursday’s) state meet everyone was killing it. So many people have moved up this year, especially the sophomore class and the freshmen behind them.”
Patterson has won three cross-country running titles with U-32 in addition to a trio of track and field championships. He and many of his Nordic teammates will be the go-distance runners for the Raiders again this spring when they attempt to capture the program’s seventh consecutive crown.
“We have such a young team, all of us train together we all share the same interests,” Davis said. “At any point in the day, you can point out one member of the team and we’ll have another member of the team with us. We have such a tight bond that you don’t see between other teams that often. And that really helps us with training.”
The Raiders set the table for their 11-point victory by placing seven skiers in the top nine Thursday at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Jed Kurts (first), Davis (second), Krokenberger (fifth) and Waylon Kurts (sixth) led U-32 at freestyle states. The team’s depth was fully apparent Monday when Krokenberger was the only one of those four to score points.
“We all playfully banter, but we all know that it’s the whole team that matters,” Jed Kurts said. “We just try our hardest and compete against each other to make it better.”
Jed Kurts was racing at Sleepy Hollow the morning his house burned down. Despite facing immense challenges during the past few weeks, he kept up his training schedule and emerged as the unexpected individual state champ for freestyle.
“Thursday was great — I didn’t expect it at all,” he said. “I knew that if I didn’t push myself my hardest, I wouldn’t be satisfied. So that’s why I went so hard. And after my house burned during, it’s good to have something that I can really focus on and go back to normal. It’s really great to be out here with the team. I love my team. They’re great, we’re doing great and it’s awesome. It’s the team that matters.”
Waylon Kurts sported hand-knit mittens for state championships in stark contrast to the $100 gloves worn by many slower skiers. It offered poof that expensive equipment can’t buy success, and it was also a reminder that Kurts had recently lost everything.
“It’s throttling,” he said. “The reality of not having a bunch of stuff is still there. But the gravity of it is gone. I’ve got what I need. People have been super generous. Jed and I took turns staying at a bunch of different places and things were changing all the time. But in the past week-and-a-half we’ve really been solid. We’ve been aiming toward this day and Thursday as our goal. So it’s been a point of solace for us to look forward to. It’s a bit of a sanctum for us in the huge whirlwind.”
DIVISION I BOYS
