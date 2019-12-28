EAST MONTPELIER - The undefeated U-32 boys basketball team mounted another second-half comeback Saturday and Rutland watched a late lead disappear for the third time in two weeks.
Juniors Aiden Hawkins, Anthony Engelhard and Owen Kellington all reached double figures for the host Raiders, who survived a game with nine lead changes to close out a 51-45 victory. Hawkins recorded 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Engelhard finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Kellington served up 10 points, six rebounds and five blocks.
"It's pretty exciting just to have a D-I team come in here, and we set the tone," Engelhard said. "We definitely had to come in a lot more aggressive and have a lot more communication. We knew that they were going to come in and just start hitting shots. And they did. But we just came back and kept on being aggressive."
Carter Pelzel (four points, eight rebounds) and Alec Lemieux (six rebounds) were also strong forces for U-32. Eli Pockette (14 pouts, five rebounds) and Evan Pockette (13 points, three steals) paced Rutland. Noah Depoy (eight points, nine rebounds, four steals), Maddox Traynor (six points, two steals) and Malik Hendrickson (four points, 10 rebounds) rounded out the visitors' top scorers.
"We're struggling right now," Rutland coach Micahel Wood said. "We have to find a way to put the ball in the basket. And until we do that, we're going to struggle and we're going to be in a lot of close games. We're young, so I guess you can point to that as a positive. But we haven't been able to put teams away. So we have to find ways to do that."
Rutland (1-3) watched fourth-quarter leads vanish into thin air during previous losses to CVU and Fair Haven. The Raiders won Division I championships in 2017 and 2018 before falling to St. Johnsbury during last year year's final. The Raiders have been to the semifinals eight times in the last nine years.
It's rare for Division II U-32 to play the D-I giants, but coach Dan Gauthier welcomed the challenge.
"Going into the game we talked about 'Contain and contest,'" Gauthier said. "And our guys did a really good job of being in position defensively and working to guard the basketball - especially on the drive with multiple defenders, forcing kick-outs and then recovering. And of course, when you do that, you're going to be susceptible to a kick-out that goes down - maybe a second kick-out that goes down. Fortunately today we were able to contest pretty well. And I was really pleased with our effort on the glass. We talked about rebounding responsibilities coming in. And we had multiple guys with a pretty solid effort on the boards."
U-32 held a 35-34 rebounding edge, committed 18 turnovers and was 13 of 22 from the foul line. Rutland turned the ball over 14 times and made 11 of 14 free-throw attempts. The visitors were poised to pull away at several points, holding leads of 14-9, 21-17 and 26-22. But U-32 tied the game at 30 at the end of the third quarter and never trailed in the fourth.
"Every time we got a four- or a five-point lead, they would make a big shot or make a big play," Wood said. "And kudos to them. Because when they got some momentum, we just didn't seem to be able to rally to make enough plays in the end. They did, and that's what good teams do. They're obviously a solid D-II team."
U-32 held Rutland scoreless for the opening 4:00 to pull ahead 5-0. Engelhard set up Hawkins for a 3-pointer and then Kellington swatted away a shot and assisted Engelhard for a fast-break layup. Eli Pockette stopped the bleeding with a wide-open 3-pointer and wound up scoring all 10 of his team's first-quarter points. Hawkins beat a double team for a fast-break layup and Kellington made a strong move toward the basket for a 9-3 lead with 1:34 on the clock. Eli Pockette responded with seven points in a span of 56 seconds, thanks to a 3-pointer and 4-of-4 shooting from the stripe.
"Eli kept us in the game in the first quarter," Wood said. "If he wasn't able to put the ball in the basket, we probably would have been down 15 to start. He did a nice job, but we've got to have guys step up around him. You're not going to win games putting 45 points up on the board. And defensively we just didn't get enough stops. I thought we got pretty good looks at the basket, but the ball's not going in. So if it's not going it, I guess we've got to find guys that can put it in. But they're a nice club. They've got some good pieces and the big guy (Pelzel) does a nice job inside. And they've got athletic guards around the perimeter that make shots."
Both teams cut down on the turnovers in the second quarter but still had a tough time scoring. A backdoor lob from John Foley to Hendrickson gave Rutland a 12-9 lead before Evan Pockette made two foul shots for a 14-9 advantage. Kellington and Engelhard both went 2 of 2 from the line at the other end, trimming the deficit to 14-13. A Pelzel layup pushed U-32 in front 15-14, but Hendrickson grabbed back-to-back rebounds and scored for a 16-15 Rutland lead. Pelzel's jumper sent U-32 into the break with a 17-16 edge.
"We just had to make sure we came in really aggressive and kept the tempo really high," Engelhard said. "That was how we maintained our focus and kept on doing what we need to do."
Rutland heated up at the start of the third, led by a coast-to-coast layup by Evan Pockette, a 3-pointer from Traynor and a basket in transition by Depoy. U-32 limited the damage behind a bucket from Engelhard and 3-pointer from the left corner by Hawkins. Teammate Noah McLane entered the game midway through the third quarter and scored three quick points, closing the gap to 26-25.
"Noah has been out to start the season with a couple different things and he really gave us a punch off the bench," Gauthier said. "It was a four-point game and we were struggling to score and he went in. And just with his energy and enthusiasm, it can make things happen. It's not something you can quantify, but it was nice to have hime back lineup."
Pelzel assisted Englehard for a 3-pointer with 1:48 left in the third quarter, pushing U-32 in front 27-26. Eli Pockette scored on the next possession before Kellington found Engelhard for another deep bomb. Evan Pockette scored in the paint at the end of the quarter to knot the score at 30.
"In the pre-game we talked about game management and how we always want to be within striking distance," Gauthier said. "And these guys are pretty sharp. And they do a good job of understanding time and score - and not letting things get away from them. It's not always going to go our way, we're going to make mistakes, shots aren't going to fall. But my question is, 'What's your mistake response?' And today our mistake response was to get in a defensive position, clear the glass and go down and try again. And thankfully we had some guys who stepped up and really made some plays."
U-32 opened the fourth quarter with a 17-6 run to take control. The hosts held Rutland scoreless for the first 2:20 of the final frame and didn't allow another basket until midway through the quarter.
"We just had to make sure we could stay strong with the ball," Engelhard said. "And to make sure if they had to foul us, to hit the free throws. And it was good to have quick movement when they pressured."
Kellington kick-started the late surge with four unanswered points before Engelhard grabbed an offensive rebound and made a short jumper. Hawkins dropped in a runner in the lane and then Lemiux's offensive board set the table for a 3-pointer by Hawkins, giving U-32 a 41-35 cushion.
"Coming into the fourth quarter, it's 30-30," Wood said. "And we gave up two offensive rebounds, and one of them turned into a 3 and the other turned into a 2. Call them what you will: mental mistakes or missed opportunities. But we're not good enough right now to come back from those types of mistakes. Those are things that we have to clean up and we will clean up. And hopefully we'll be a little bit better at the end."
Hawkins crashed the defensive glass and dribbled the length of the floor for a 43-35 lead with 3:12 remaining. He went 2 of 2 from the line a minute later and Kellington added another foul shot for a 46-36 lead. U-32 entered the double bonus but couldn't fully capitalize, going 1 of 2 on two separate occasions. Traynor and Evan Pockette nailed 3-pointers to make it 48-42 with 44 seconds on the clock.
"It got down to six points, which is a two-possession game," Gauthier said. "And if one of those long 3-balls goes down, it's down to a one-possession game. They threw some pressure at us that maybe caught us off guard. Sometimes they were immediately going for the foul, sometimes they were going for the steal, sometimes it was a contained trap. And I thought our guys did a good job of adjusting to that over the course of the whole game, but more importantly the last couple of minutes when they really went full-court pressure. I certainly have some work to do in terms of showing guys what this looked like on film. And what's our A option, our B option and our C option. And quite frankly it's not something we've spent a lot of time on to this point given the short start of the season."
U-32 sealed the victory with a foul shot by Lemiux and two from Engelhard. Gauthier's team improves to 3-0 and will travel to play Harwood at 7 p.m. Thursday. Rutland will travel to play Saratoga Springs (N.Y.) at 7 p.m. Monday.
"This is a good win for the team," Gauthier said. "We were talking about how we've had three very different games this year. Montpelier pressures you, but more to play up-tempo. Vergennes was man-to-man defense, but not really aggressive. And we were kind of able to execute what we wanted to. And then today, they pressure you. But it's more to be physical and it's more to turn you over. And I thought our guys did a good job of, over the course of the game, adjusting to that. Because it's not something that we see that often. And it's certainly not something that we replicate in practice."
