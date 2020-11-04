BURLINGTON — U-32 girls soccer has been on a mission to win a state title for three decades.
Now the Raiders are ready to finish the job.
Caroline Kirby and Sasha Kennedy scored first-half goals Wednesday and teammate Evie Moore earned her eighth shutout with a 2-0 semifinal victory over Harwood. The No. 3 Raiders (10-1) eliminated No. 2 Harwood (9-1) to secure a Division II finals date with No. 5 Rice (8-3-1). The championship will be played Saturday at South Burlington High School.
“We played really well the first half,” Kennedy said. “We were just connecting passes and I think we deserved the first two goals — and honestly more. We played so hard the entire game.”
The Raiders are 0-3 in title appearances after falling to 16-time champ Milton in 1992, 1993 and 2015. Kirby and Kennedy have older sisters who were stars on the 2015 team, and both seniors have been dreaming about the chance to take their own crack at the crown.
“We just really wanted it,” Kirby said. “We have nine seniors and this is our year. So we were really pumped up before the game.”
U-32 and Harwood did not face each other in the regular season due to a shortened schedule. The Highlanders had outscored opponents 58-6 entering the quarterfinal, led by midfielder Tanum Nelson.
“It was pretty intimidating knowing that (Harwood) had been scoring so much all season,” Kirby said. “But we were just really excited and ready for this.”
Kirby set the tone in the semis by scoring on a 20-yard free kick from the right side. Confusion over the lines for the 18-yard box and nearby markings for the football team led to a hand-ball violation by the Highlanders in the third minute. Kirby was all business on the dead ball, ripping a low shot that skipped into the left-side netting.
“We’ve really just put everything out on the field, especially during these last two games,” Kirby said. “I’m just really proud of the team and so excited for the championship.”
Moore stopped a shot by Harwood’s Ashley Proteau in the fourth minute before enduring one of her toughest tests four minutes later. Highlanders striker Louisa Thomsen beat a defender up the left side and delivered a cross that was partially tipped by Moore. Harwood’s Emma Ravelin crashed the far post and attempted to knock home the loose ball, but the threat was cleared as Ravelin and Moore got tangled up in the back netting.
“There was a lot of pressure on (Moore), but she pulled through,” U-32 midfielder Claire Obeldobel said. “She always does. She’s very solid in the back and we all trust her.”
U-32 fullbacks Payton Gariboldi, Tovah Williams, Kallista Parton and Eliza Garland worked together to limit Harwood’s attack, forcing the Highlanders to take most of their shots from outside the penalty area.
“Eliza took one off the goal line as a back,” U-32 coach Steve Towne said. “We talk with the girls about covering: keeper comes, somebody slides in. And it’s awesome they did that.”
Harwood goalie Poppy Woods (six saves) blocked a shot by Kennedy in the 21st minute. The Raiders earned three corner kicks in a two-minute span later in the half, but a few crosses to the far post went unfinished.
Ravelin and Tela Haskell nearly scored on a right-to-left pass from Quinn Nelson in the 32nd minute. Moore kept the Highlanders off the scoreboard despite a few frantic moments and then Gariboldi made a forceful clearance to thwart Ravelin on the right side. U-32 doubled its lead in the 35th minute when Obeldobel set up Kennedy.
“Claire gave up a beautiful pass,” Kennedy said. “I don’t usually use my left (foot) a lot, so I switched it over to my right, but it worked out.”
Kirby blasted a shot off the crossbar with one second left in the first half. Despite missing the close call, the Raiders were not complaining with a two-goal lead at the break.
“It was very easily 2-2 at halftime,” Towne said. “And we talked about that at half and I said, ‘This game is far from over with their firepower.’ So we decided to sit with a free central middie to prevent that from happening. Because their runs through — if they find the connections — they’re timed runs.”
A one-time rip by Proteau was deflected wide of the left post at the start of the second half. Moore stopped a 23-yard free kick by Tanum Nelson a few minutes later and snared a 30-yard restart by the junior standout in the 50th minute. The Raiders keeper used her body to deny Thomsen’s shot to the left side and watched a few Harwood corner kicks bounce away from trouble.
Moore denied Tanum Nelson again in the 66th minute before U-32 earned a corner kick at the other end, draining more time off the clock. A Highlanders counterattack in the 73rd minute was spoiled by an open-field penalty. Moore swallowed up a low bid by Proteau at the end to seal the deal.
“Our defense has been on point and our goalie Evie,” Kirby said. “Our midfield has really been doing well, especially these last two games. Everybody is stepping up and I’m really happy about it.”
U-32’s Ireland Hayes strayed from her typical defensive role to mark Tanum Nelson from start to finish. Hayes also held Nelson scoreless during last year’s 3-1 come-from-behind victory.
U-32 has scored 11 unanswered goals in the playoffs after burying more than 20 straight goals in the regular season. The Raiders followed up a 5-0 playdown victory over Mount Abraham with a 4-0 quarterfinal win over Milton. The Raiders ousted the Yellowjackets for the first time after previously going 0-7 against Milton in the post-season.
Spoiling Harwood’s perfect season was the latest feat for U-32, which is suddenly only one step away from making history.
“We’ve been working toward this since we were freshmen,” Obeldobel said. “We knew we could get it one year. And we’re just hoping this is it.”
