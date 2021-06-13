BURLINGTON — Another state title is going back to U-32 this spring.
The No. 5 Raiders (15-3) earned a 5-0 victory over No. 2 Spaulding (17-3) on Sunday in the Division II baseball championship at Centennial Field. It was the first title in program history for the East Montpelier school.
“We knew we had a good team going into the season,” U-32 coach Geoff Green said. “On the first day of practice, we looked around in the gym and noticed there wasn’t a baseball banner hanging. I said to them ‘This is our opportunity.’”
The Raiders were on fire on the mound and defensively. Starting pitcher Alex Keane pitched a perfect game through three-plus innings while striking out one batter. Owen Kellington pitched the final three innings and struck out seven batters. Both pitchers limited the Tide to a single hit.
“I guess I got my curveball down — they couldn’t get a hit off us,” Keane said. “But our defense was great. They were catching line drives and tough grounders.”
Spaulding could only muster a pair of singles. Zach Stabell hit one off Keane, while Danny Kiniry hit one off Kellington.
The Tide were eyeing their first title since 1990 but were short-handed for the championship. Leadoff hitter Cole McAllister was scratched from the lineup after he sustained an injury Saturday. Grady Chase filled in for McAllister in the leadoff position.
The Raiders scored three runs off Spaulding pitcher Trevor Arsenault in the top of the second inning. Peter Cioffi hit a single to knock in the first run of the game.
Arsenault hit Ben Bourgeois (1-for-3, one RBI) with the bases loaded and walked in Keane (2-for-4) for the next run. Kellington hit a one-single for a 3-0 advantage.
Cam Boucher (three innings, three strikeouts) replaced Arsenault in the third inning. Arsenault gave up three earned runs, allowed five hits and struck out four. The Tide turned a double play to get out of the inning, but Keane kept retiring Spaulding batters one after the other.
“(Keane) is a tough kid,” Kellington said. “He’s improved throughout the year. He’s got a feel for the game and I’m super proud of him.”
U-32 scored two more runs in the top of the fourth. Kellington (2-for-4) hit a solo bomb over the right-field fence. Carter Hoffman hit a double to left field, driving in Shane Starr for the final run.
Spaulding loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the fourth. Zach Stabell attempted to steal home on a dropped ball. The Tide base-runner was called out at the plate after a diving tag by Hoffman.
Following the game, Spaulding coach Dan Kiniry said that U-32 was the better team.
“It was one of those bing-bang plays (at the plate) that could’ve gone either way,” Kiniry said. “But U-32 outplayed us — they hit the ball well and they defended well.”
U-32 captured its third title of the spring after earning a boys and girls sweep at track and field championships last week. The Raiders won eight team titles during fall, winter and spring seasons combined.
“We’ve been talking about winning the championship all year,” Kellington said. “This was everything we could ever dream of.”
