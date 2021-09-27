There’s not a lot of movement in the latest Rutland Herald/Times Argus boys soccer rankings as the top five teams maintain their positions.
The divisional breakdowns are also similar, although Montpelier and Middlebury fall a bit in Division II after suffering one-goal losses. Perfect records and strong schedules are a common theme among the leaders of each pack, with Essex (5-0) sitting atop the D-I bunch. D-II Milton and D-III Vergennes are also 5-0, while D-IV MSJ was 6-0, heading into the week.
Heading into Monday, the Mounties had outscored opponents 38-11, proving they can give up a few goals and still be in the driver’s seat. Keeper Peter Carlson and the MSJ defense recorded their first shutout of the season during Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Leland & Gray.
Former Mill River star Tyler Corey (14 goals) leads the Mounties offense. Two years ago Corey (70 career goals) tallied one goal and one assist in the Minutemen’s 4-3 overtime loss to Green Mountain during the D-III championship. He helped Mill River go 7-5 last year but hopped aboard the MSJ train when the Minutemen couldn’t field a full team during preseason. Ryan Jones (11 goals) has also been hot for MSJ, which coasted to a 5-1 victory over Proctor last Wednesday.
Vergennes has outscored opponents 15-0 during victories over Paine Mountain, Winooski, Fair Haven, Rice and Missisquoi. Goalie Abram Francis earned his first shutout in a 2-0 win over Paine Mountain, with Jonah Mahe and Xavier Deblois supplying the goals.
The potentially bad news for the Commodores — and their chances of an unbeaten season — is that two matches remain on the schedule against D-II leader Milton. The senior-heavy Yellowjackets weigh in at No. 5 in the overall Top 10 after cruising to a 6-1 win over Mount Abraham and a 7-2 victory over Rice. Scoring machine Zack Logan has helped the Yellowjackets tally 25 goals while allowing four.
Sniper Cooper Goodrich and distributor Cam Foguere are senior classmates of Logan who make Milton one of the most exciting teams to watch in Vermont.
Essex is still perched atop the D-I heap following a 2-0 victory at South Burlington and a 3-2 overtime win over Colchester. Joel Marquardt capitalized on assists by Shankha Mitra and Alex Meek to sink the Wolves.
Here’s a look at the updated rankings before things get wild during the next few days:
1. Essex (5-0) D’Amrosio’s goal in the 82nd minute sealed the victory over Colchester. Seavers helped the Hornets finish 9-2 last season after falling, 1-0, in extra time against BHS during the final. Essex reached the title game with a 6-0 victory over BFA-St. Albans and 1-0 victories over Colchester and CVU.
2. South Burlington (5-1) Sullivan Beers scored and goalie Tenzin Yeshi stopped four shots in a 1-0 victory over Mount Mansfield. The Wolves will attempt to avenge their lone loss when they host Essex next week.
3. CVU (3-1-1) Thomas Roberts fired in two goals in a 5-0 victory over BFA-St. Albans. CVU failed to score in the opening half but wound up outshooting the Bobwhites 13-1.
4. Burlington (3-1-1) Jonathan Cayole’s second-half strike propelled the Seahorses past St. Johnbsury, 1-0. Burlington won it all as the No. 5 seed last year and proved that it’s championship material again during Wednesday’s 3-3 draw with CVU.
5. Milton (5-0) Logan recorded four goals to keep up his scoring streak during his team’s lopsided victory over Rice. The Yellowjackets built a five-goal halftime advantage against the Green Knights and have been able to put most matches away early.
6. St. Johnsbury (3-1-1) The Hilltoppers outshot BHS but walked away empty-handed. Tuesday’s home match against CVU will serve as a good mid-season measuring stick for the Northeast Kingdom squad.
7. Stowe (5-1) Bryan (four goals, three assists) helped the Raiders avenge last year’s post-season loss with an 11-0 victory over Lake Region. An undefeated playoff run later this fall would give Stowe its ninth title in 10 years — and under four different coaches.
8. Harwood (5-1) Shullenberger (one goal, one assist) was a man among boys during the Highlanders’ 2-1 victory over defending D-II champ Montpelier. Harwood will have its hands full against Stowe on Tuesday but is likely to be the favorite during the remainder of its regular-season matchups.
9. Colchester (4-1) Joey Klemm and Caden Sultzbaugh helped the Lakers build a 2-0 lead over Essex before the Hornets rallied. Colchester shut out Mount Abraham, Rice and Mount Mansfield and coasted to a 5-1 victory over Rutland.
10. Burr and Burton (3-2-2) The Bulldogs needed penalty kicks to outlast Brattleboro in the championship of the John James Tournament in Bennington. The game officially went down as a draw, but BBA promptly improved its position in the standings with a 5-0 victory over Fair Haven.
THE TOP FIVE
DIVISION I
1. Essex (5-0) 2. South Burlington (5-1) 3. CVU (3-1-1) 4. Burlington (3-1-1) 5. St. Johnsbury (3-1-1)
DIVISION II
1. Milton (5-0) 2. Stowe (5-1) 3. Harwood (5-1) 4. Montpelier (4-1) 5. Middlebury (5-2)
DIVISION III
1. Vergennes (5-0) 2. Peoples (5-1) 3. Green Mountain (4-1) 4. Winooski (5-1) 5. Enosburg (5-1)
DIVISION IV
1. MSJ (6-0) 2. Rivendell (5-2-1) 3. Sharon (4-1) 4. Twin Valley (4-3) 5. Twinfield-Cabot (4-0)
