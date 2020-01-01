The University of Vermont men's basketball team will ring in the new year Thursday by making its shortest road trip of the season to face Dartmouth at 7 p.m. in the Catamounts' non-conference finale.
Vermont (9-5) owns a two-game winning streak following an 86-63 victory over Lipscomb and a 76-51 victory over George Washington. Tuesday's win over the Colonials gave UVM its second straight season sweep over Atlantic 10 opponents. Vermont has won five straight and six of its last seven games against Atlantic 10 teams in the last three years. The 25-point win was the largest margin of victory over an Atlantic 10 opponent in program history.
The Cats and Big Green have the longest non-conference rivalry in UVM history at 105 games. Dartmouth leads the all-time series 58-47, but Vermont has made a strong push to even the head-to-head record. UVM has won 11 consecutive meetings and 19 of the last 20, dating back to 2000. The 11-game winning streak is the longest active streak against a non-conference opponent for the Cats.
The Big Green have stumbled recently, losing three of their past four games. Chris Knight leads the offense with 13.4 points per game. The junior has netted 10-plus points in five straight games and has pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game during the recent stretch. Classmate Aaryn Rai has averaged 10.6 points per game. He has recorded two double-doubles in his last three games, including a near triple-double against Central Connecticut State on Dec. 18 with 14 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. Teammate James Foye (10.4 points per game) is coming off an 11-point, five-assist effort at New Hampshire on Monday.
Senior Anthony Lamb has set the tone for UVM, averaging 17.5 points and eight rebounds per game. Stef Smith Smith is close behind, averaging 14 points a game for the Cats. Ryan Davis and Everett Duncan have scored an average of eight pions a game for UVM. Burlington product Ben Shungu has been limited to five games due to injury, but he's been efficient with 7.4 points and six rebounds a game. Defensive specialist Daniel Giddens is averaging five rebounds and one block per contest.
UVM coach John Becker owns a 7-1 record in non-conference finales. The only loss was during the 2014-15 campaign with a 64-57 setback at UC Santa Barbara. Thursday night's showdown will mark the fifth time in the last six years that the Cats will close out the non-conference slate against an Ivy League opponent.
January has been a successful month for Becker, who is a combined 61-11 at UVM during the first month of the year. The Catamounts have gone 26-1 during January the last three seasons. Becker earned his first career Division I victory at Dartmouth in 2011 in his second game at the helm of the Vermont program.
