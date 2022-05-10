The America East Champion Vermont men’s lacrosse team will make its second straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday when it hosts Manhattan at 6 p.m.
A year ago the Cats suffered a 17-11 loss to eventual runner-up Maryland in their tournament debut in College Park. Wednesday’s meeting will be the second all-time between the Jaspers and the Catamounts. UVM winning the lone prior matchup with a 20-5 victory in 1999. Manhattan head coach Drew Kelleher played for the Catamounts in the late 2000s and was named America East Fans’ Choice Player of the Year in 2009.
Vermont trailed 6-3 late in the second quarter during Saturday’s America East final against UMBC before scoring 10 of the game’s next 15 goals to prevail 13-11. The Cats erased the early deficit with three goals in a 48-second span and then scored the first four goals of the second half to take control.
Thomas McConvey scored five goals en route to being named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Teammate Ryan Cornell made 12 saves in goal, while Nick Alviti scoped up seven ground balls for the Cats. The win gave UVM its second straight championship and marked the 12th straight win over league opponents dating back to last season.
Manhattan is making its first trip to the NCAA Tournament in 20 years after earning an 8-7 win over St. Bonaventure in the MAAC Championship. The Jaspers have won three straight contests and knocked off the top two seeds in the MAAC Tournament last weekend. A trio of First-Team All-Conference selections pace the Jaspers on offense. Kyle Gucwa boasts 30 goals and nine assists. Defensively, Luke Pacher was also named to the First Team. Jaspers goalie Brendan Krebs finished the regular season with a 9.58 goals-against average.
McConvey etched his name once more into the UVM record books by shattering the schools single-season goals record. McConvey has found the back of the net 19 times in the last three games to give him 55 goals this season. UVM coach Chris Feifs is now tied for second in program history with 48 career wins. David Closterman (27 goals, 34 assists) and McConvey (55 goals, 12 assists) represent the first UVM tandem each with at least 60 points in a season since 1997.
Eleven Catamounts earned 14 spots across the America East All-Conference teams. A program and conference record nine Cats earned First Team All-Conference status, headlined by Offensive Player of the Year McConvey and Defensive Player of the Year Cornell. Closterman, Brock Haley, Will Jones, Jackson Canfield, Burke, Pat Murphy and Nick Alviti were all named to the First Team. Michael McCormack earned a spot on the Second Team while Charlie Pope was UVM’s lone representative on the All-Rookie Team.
UVM finds itself in the thick of the national rankings in a number of categories. The Cats rank second in the country in man-down defense killing penalties at a .764 clip and they rank ninth in caused turnovers per game (9.82). Vermont’s scoring defense ranks third nationally, giving up 8.88 goals per game. UVM ranks 10th overall in assists per game (8.59).
Individually, Alviti is 17th in the country in caused turnovers per game. Cornell ranks third in goals-against average and is 10th in save percentage, while Burke sits seventh in face-off winning percentage. McConvey is ninth nationally with 3.24 goals per game and second in total goals.
All UVM students will receive free admission to the NCAA game with their Cat Card. A $2 group rate is available for all youth lacrosse players ages 12-and-under wearing a jersey and their families. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
UVM to face Denver
BURLINGTON – After capturing the program’s first America East Championship and earning the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, the Catamounts will face Denver (17-2, 5-0 Big East) in Friday’s First Round action in Newton, Mass.
The Catamounts and Pioneers will meet for the fifth time in program history, and the first time since 2017. The game will take place at Boston College’s Newton Campus Lacrosse & Soccer Field. The opening draw is set for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN+. The winner will face No. 3 Boston College.
Vermont defeated top-seeded UAlbany 12-11 in the 2022 America East Championship Game on Sunda. Th Cats have set the single-season wins record by capturing 14 victories.
