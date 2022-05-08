BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s lacrosse team earned an NCAA Tournament date with Manhattan by capturing its second straight America East Championship Saturday.
The Catamounts held on for a 13-11 win over UMBC to earn their ninth straight victory and an automatic bid to the national tourney. Vermont will host the Jaspers (8-6) at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with the winner to face top-ranked Maryland (14-0) at noon Sunday.
Manhattan won the MAAC Tournament with a 13-12 semifinal victory over Marist and an 8-7 finals victory over St. Bonaventure.
Thomas McConvey scored five goals against UMBC and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the conference tourney. Teammates Nick Alviti, David Closterman and Ryan Cornell were also named to the All-Championship team.
After a scoreless opening 10 minutes, McConvey gave the Catamounts an early lead with 4:57 on the clock. UMBC’s Kevin Doughty answered back 32 seconds later to make it 1-1.
McConvey scored the final goal of the quarter with 3:36 to go, converting after a feed from David Closterman.
After a Closterman goal made it 3-1, UMBC scored four straight goals to take a 6-3 lead with 2:51 to go in the first half. Griffin Fenech, Patrick Murphy and McConvey scored three goals in span of 46 seconds to tie the game at 6. UMBC’s Brett Baucia scored with 11 seconds left in the half to give the Retrievers a 7-6 advantage at the break.
Vermont started fast in the third quarter, scoring three goals in a minute to retake the lead at 9-7. Brock Haley tied the game 2:53 into the quarter with his first strike of the game. Colin Sharkey gave UVM the lead with his first goal of the afternoon. Sharkey’s tally in transition was his second goal of the year. Charlie Pope completed the run with 11:07 to go in the third quarter.
Pope added another tally with 5:05 on the clock as UVM stretched its lead to 10-7. Between the second and third quarter, UVM went on a 7-1 run during a stretch of 11:50.
UMBC scored two goals in the final 3:34 of the third quarter and UVM carried a 10-9 lead into the final frame.
McConvey scored his fourth goal with 12:31 remaining to give UVM an 11-9 edge. UMBC’s Kevin Doughty brought it back to a one-goal game with 9:53 to play.
McConvey reestablished the two-goal edge with 6:05 left to play, firing a shot just under the bar.
Michael McCormack made it a three-goal edge with 2:47 to go on an impressive individual effort. He wrapped around the cage and fired a shot through the UMBC goalie’s legs for his first goal of the game. UMBC tallied a final goal in the last minute of regulation.
Goalie Ryan Cornell stopped 12 shots for the Catamounts. It was the 10th time this season he’s made at least 10 saves.
Vermont is undefeated in championship games hosted at Virtue Field. Men’s soccer (2015), women’s soccer (2021) and men’s lacrosse are a combined 3-0 in title games at home.
Norwich 11, Lasell 8
NORTHFIELD – The 2022 Norwich men’s lacrosse team defeated defending Great Northeast Athletic Conference champion Lasell University, 11-8, to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in program history.
The Cadets will host a first-round matchup against Maine Maritime at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Norwich is 18-1 overall and 10-1 in the GNAC, while Maine Maritime is 9-6 overall and 6-2 in the NAC. The contest will mark the first time the Norwich men have hosted a NCAA Tournament game. The winner will travel to Medford, Mass., to face Tufts (16-2) on Saturday.
Norwich’s offense was led by Tournament MVP Callum Jones, who tallied three goals and a pair of assists. Jack Anzalone contributed one goal and four assists for NU, while teammate Tyler Seidel added a pair of goals and one assist. Norwich’s Parker Campbell chipped i with a goal and two assists.
Cadets goalie Andrew Vernon (14 saves) picked up his fourth win of the season. Thomas Muraski earned won 11 face-offs for the Cadets while picking up four ground balls.
The Cadets scored 1:09 into the opening quarter when Anzalone put the first shot of the game past the Lasell goalkeeper. The Lasers defense locked down for the rest of the opening quarter, but Ryan Stone and Landon Reyes were able to sneak a shot past Vernon to take a 2-1 lead.
Norwich leveled the score in the second quarter when Matt Meehan scored his 12th goal of the season off an assist from Seidel. Reyes responded for the Lasers, but Jones and Seidel scored back-to-back goals to give the Cadets a 4-3 lead.
The Lasers scored twice in a row, with Bash Cunningham and Jordan Hines firing in shots with under 1:30 remaining in the half.
The Cadets came out of the halftime break and scored three goals straight. Jake Andrews-Pestana tallied back-to-back goals in a span of 1:12 before Masaracchia scored with 10:10 on the clock in the third quarter.
Lasell pulled within one when Anthony DeRosa closed the gap to 7-6, but Campbell scored to give Norwich a two-goal lead again.
The Lasers tallied a pair of goals over a span of 1:20, thanks to shots by Reyes and Cunningham. Jones gave the Cadets a 9-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter by scoring with six seconds on the clock.
The Cadets were held the Lasers off the scoreboard in the fourth quarer while adding another two goals. Campbell, Mason McMahon, Muraski, Payden Masaracchia joined Jones on the All-Tournament Team.
Saturday’s victory marked the third GNAC Title under NU coach Neal Anderson, who also led the Cadets to the conference title in 2013 and 2019. Norwich has advanced to the past four conference title games and come out victorious in two.
