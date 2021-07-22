US Skyrunning recently announced it 2021World Junior Team in preparation for next week’s Fifth Annual World Championships in Italy.
Eight individuals with hometowns that reflect a cross section of the United States were selected to represent their country. Finn Tower Pierce is a 16-year-old East Burke runner who made the cut, joining 19-year East Burke racer Naia Tower. William Haig is a 22-year-old Middlebury athlete who rounds out the Vermont contingent.
Nowelle Spencer (Alaska), Elliot Singer (California), Jakob Eggert (Utah), Wendell Lorenzen (Washington) and Parke Chapin (Oregon) will also power the U.S. team. Skyrunning is a newer sport in North America, testing athletes’ endurance and mountain climbing skills in a variety of challenging conditions.
“I have seen 30 degree Celsius temps, blinding sun, pelting rain and ferocious ice storms all occurring during one VK race,”said US junior coach Ryan Kerrigan, who graduated from Harwood Union High School.
Kerrigan and his father John will once again lead an up-and-coming team against a talented field of international competition. This will be the fourth trip to the World Junior Skyrunning championships for US athletes. The International Skyrunning Federation hosts the event.
“Ryan and I arrived in Andorra in 2017 with nine local Vermont athletes,” John Kerrigan said. “We were not expecting much from our ragamuffin group of local runners. We were just hoping that our kids would have a wonderful experience. They had a great time but also made an impression on the world skyrunning stage.
Four years ago Cornwall runner Sam Hodges placed third overall in the 18-and-under age group. Moretown’s Erin Magill placed second in the VK. Having two runners on the podium and a fourth-place team finish earned the team an automatic invitation to the 2018 Championships in Italy.
The team’s initial success skyrocketed in 2018 and 2019. California athlete Sophia Sanchez captured the gold medal in the VK in 2018 and won the Sky Race in 2019.
“I have never seen a girl that young actually run the entire VK,” Portuguese coach João Paulo Quieros said.
Hillary Gerardi is a native Vermonter who is one of the world’s top-ranked female sky runners. Now based out of France, she refers to skyrunning as skycrawling.
“You are often on your hands and knees gulping for air,” she said.
Alaskan runner Mikey Connolly earned a spot on the podium in the 18-and-under VK in 2019 and had several others finishes within the top 5. That year the U.S. squad placed fifth out of 30 teams in the sky race.
The event was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid.
“In Andorra, I learned how skyrunning got its name,” John Kerrigan said. “Wile observing the race summit from a distance it looks as if runners were literally dropped out of the sky.”
The father-son coaching duo will use a blend of youthful energy and sage wisdom to help their athletes make another charge toward the podium.
“We blend well together,” John Kerrigan said. “Ryan does all the work and I just show up at the start with an espresso and words of encouragement for the runners.”
Ryan Kerrigan became the first American elected to the International Skyrunning Federation Council earlier this year.
“I cover the nuts and bolts, but having my dad’s 40-plus years experience as a cross country, Nordic and track and field coach has been very valuable,” Ryan Kerrigan said. “He can anticipate issues before they happen and has many years of working with parents, race officials and other coaches.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.