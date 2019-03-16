BURLINGTON – The University of Vermont men’s basketball team captured its seventh America East title after taking down defending champion UMBC, 66-49 in Saturday’s conference championship.
The Catamounts earned the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament with the victory. Vermont earned the No. 13 seed in the West Region for the NCAA tourney and will face No. 4 Florida State (27-7) on Thursday in Hartford, Conn.
“(It is) just an incredible feeling to be conference champions and knowing that we’re going to the NCAA Tournament,” Vermont coach John Becker said. “It was really an incredible journey that this group has been on. These games are surreal, the crowd is so loud and you can’t hear anything on the court. It was a full team effort and an incredible accomplishment.”
After a slow start on both sides, the Catamounts built a slight 9-4 lead 6:30 into the game. The Retrievers whittled the margin back to 9-7 but Anthony Lamb netted five points as a part of a 7-0 run for the top overall seed.
Vermont padded its advantage to 23-14 with three minutes to play, but UMBC hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Lamb made a pair of free throws in the final seconds as the Cats went into the locker room up 28-20 – their first halftime lead against the Retrievers in the last four meetings.
The Catamounts were held scoreless in the opening three minutes of the second half, but UVM built a double-digit lead by the 16-minute media timeout after Lamb made two NBA 3-pointers. Stef Smith capped off the run with a slick crossover before banking a layup off the glass.
The Green and Gold kept their comfortable lead for the rest of the contest and stretched the margin to as large as 63-43 with two minutes to play.
Lamb was named the Reggie Lewis Most Outstanding Player for the second time in his career. He recorded a game-high 28 points and nine rebounds. The junior shot 8 of 16 from the floor and was 9 of 12 from the foul line. Smith added 17 points and eight boards.
Burlington product Ben Shungu added nine points, four rebounds and two assists for the Cats. Teammate Ernie Duncan scored all eight of his points in the second half.
The All-Championship Team featured Lamb and Smith, K.J. Jackson and Joe Sherburne from UMBC and Hartford’s J.R. Lynch.
Vermont’s seventh league tournament crown ties Northeastern for the most in the history of the America East. UVM has won two of the last three conference titles.
