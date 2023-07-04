Tuesday's first round the Vermont Amateur Championship was still incomplete when darkness fell upon the Country Club of Barre.
But hometown golfer Eric Lajeunesse and several other CCB members enjoyed a distinct feeling of accomplishment after signing their scorecards before thunder and lightning delays forced play to be halted. After finishing all of their Day 1 duties, the large contingent of local competitors adopted a glass-half-full mentality entering Wednesday's second round of the 72-hole tournament.
Lajeunesse sits atop the leaderboard after shooting a 4-under 67, while Cody Semmelrock is two shots back. Evan Russell (70) heads into the second round at 1-under and is currently tied with Alex Leonard, Cory Jozefiak and Noah Rourke, all of whom have yet to complete the first round. There's an eight-person cluster deadlocked at even-par, but Michael Walsh and CCB golfer Bryson Richards are the only ones who finished all 18 holes.
"You can't win it on the first day, but you can lose it," Richards said. "I didn't have my best stuff today and I had a lot of poor shots. But to end the day with a 20-footer was nice. I really hadn't seen anything go in, but to get back into contention felt good."
Richards won the 2021 Am at Williston Golf Club, while Russell triumphed in 2013 and 2014. The other past champs in this year's field are Bryan Smith (2016) and Garren Poirier (2020). Smith made the turn at 2-over before the action was suspended, while Poirier shot a 3-over 74.
"It was very sloppy, but I held it together a little bit," Poirier said. "And this place can sneak up on you. So you have to just keep it around level par and hopefully you can figure it out. ...And it just depends on what you get with the college kids. If you can hang around and be around it, then it's not as bad. But with it being Bryson's home course, he's probably going to have a good chance. And it's Eric's course, so he'll have a good chance. It's just one of those things: It's familiarity. If I was at Rutland, it's just one of those things where being at your home course is very important. And if you just don't play here ever, you don't know where to miss it all the time. So even in playing practice rounds, it's one of those things. I think the greens in Rutland and here are very similar, which is a plus for us. But it's just hard."
Austin Giroux and Troy Goliber both carded 71s. Five other golfers are also sitting at 1-over while they prepare for extra holes during a jam-packed Wednesday schedule.
"Especially if things firm up over the week, I don't think you have to shoot super low to stay in this tournament," Giroux said. "So my goal for the next couple days is just to try to stay around even and maybe go a couple deep. And I'm sure I'll be right in it if I can do that."
Giroux was the 2020 and 2021 individual high school champ at North Country and placed third at the 2021 New England High School Championships. Two years ago he tied with Lajeunesse for 10th place at the Am and will be a sophomore this fall for the Siena College golf team.
"I think I've been around the Vermont Am enough and Vermont golf enough to be comfortable with whatever conditions I have to play in," the 19-year-old said. "This course is in great shape and it's definitely a great spot for a Vermont Am."
Giroux was relatively steady all day, carding bogeys on the first and 11th holes and birdies on the 12th and 14th. He failed to cash in on a handful of makable putts, but 14 pars were good enough to keep him in contention.
"Birdies were hard to come by today," Giroux said. "I had a couple good par saves on the front nine. There were a couple shots I wasn't able to capitalize on, but other than that I'm hanging in there. …I've got to make putts inside 6 feet and I've struggled a little bit with that lately. But I'm hoping to gain some confidence with the putter and hopefully hit it decent enough to get some birdies to drop in."
The pairing of Giroux, Russell and Lajeunesse set a high bar, combining for 10 birdies and five bogeys. Russell made the turn at 2-under following birdies on the sixth and eighth holes before settling for a bogey on No. 14.
"There are still nerves on the first tee, which always feels good," Russell said. "It's definitely nice to have a little experience in the years of Am golf and a few years of pro. It was just nice to be back and I'm having fun with it."
Russell won Division I team state titles with Essex in 2008, 2009 and 2010 before finishing his high school career at Kimball Union Academy. The 30-year-old is now gunning for his first Am victory in nine years after finishing sixth last summer and will enter the final two days with a full head of steam.
"It's been pretty steady and I've been good off the tee," Russell said. "I just wish I could hit wedges a little bit closer, but I've been rolling it well and made a couple nice par saves and a couple birdie putts. …It's going to be hot and it's going to be a long week, so I'm sure everyone will be kind of tired. You have to stay hydrated with that stuff. But I'm definitely going to try to stay aggressive. And hopefully we're there come 36 (holes)."
A logjam of 13 golfers at 2-over included six who wrapped up their rounds: Lucas Politano, Taylor Bellemare, Ryan Bloomer, Evan Forrest and CCB members Troy Evans and Nelson Eaton. Evans was a standout at Spaulding and then St. Johns University, and his father Mitch is the course superintendent.
"I've been on this property since I was 2 or 3 years old," Evans said. "So if anybody knows this course, it's me. But at the same time I've got to separate that and just see what's in front of me and play it how it is and not get too far ahead of myself. This course can change drastically within a few days. If it dries up and if the wind blows a little bit, the greens are perfect. So I just have to keep that in mind and take one shot at a time and treat it like everybody else."
Now at the ripe old age of 26, Evans is no longer in the young-gun category that is led by players like Politano, who is a rising junior at Otter Valley and the defending medalist at the D-II state meet. But Evans is confident that he can outdrive most of his opponents while also using his insider info to close the gap behind the leaders.
"I'd say I'm longer than most guys," Evans said. "But I play this course differently and I'm a little more strategic about placing my ball - it's just course knowledge. I don't really have an edge ball striking-wise or anything like that. It's just the mental stuff and just being comfortable on this property."
Evans was 18th at last year's Am and placed eighth in 2021. He made a 30-yard birdie putt on the fourth hole, had a clutch par save on the fifth and birdied the sixth to start his round in style. Bogeys on holes 8, 9, 10 and 16 left him six strokes behind Lajeunesse.
Evans wasn't surprised to see his fellow Spaulding grad at the top of the leaderboard and also has has his eye on the past champs who have made a habit of avoiding big numbers.
"(Eric and I) get excited every year for it and this is probably the best opportunity for both of us just because we know this place so well," Evans said. "You just try to keep your head on for three days in the heat and try not to get too far ahead of yourself. It's just golf at the end of the day. …And this place will test everybody, so I think the best players will rise to the top, I don't think it's going to be a fluke or anything like that and it's pretty much turning out how I envisioned. I'm not sure about a winning score or anything like that. But as far as the players, everybody is there who's supposed to be there."
Richards had a hot-and-cold day and was one of the golfers affected the most by the initial 45-minute weather-related delay after recoding two bogeys and two birdies on the front nine. He returned to action for his third shot on the par-4 12th hole and successfully sent a high-arcing wedge shot to within 15 feet of the pin. After pushing his first putt 2 feet past the cup, Richards missed the bending attempt to save bogey and had to stomach a double.
"After the delay, I had two bad putts back to back on 12," Richards said. "The last one was my only mis-read and poorest stroke of the day."
But Richards showcased his resiliency by draining a 15-foot putt for eagle on the 14th hole. Following bogeys on holes 16 and 17, he made the 20-foot putt for birdie on the 18th hole.
"I hit a lot of quality putts, but nothing was really going in," Richards said."I had a little trouble matching the line and the speed. My putt on 18 was by far the best putt of the day, so hopefully there will be some good vibes going into (Wednesday)."
Riichards placed 11th at the 2018 Am at the Country Club of Vermont and was the runner-up at the 2019 Am at Rutland Country Club. Two years ago he fired rounds of 73, 68, 67 and 72 to record an eight-stroke victory over Troy Golber at Williston Golf Club.
"Winning one is always nice," Richards said. "I like to say that it becomes a little easier after the first time. But it's all about just hanging around, hanging around until Thursday. And that's the most important part. Thursday is a long day with 36 holes and anything can happen."
Fans and fellow golfers will all have their eye on Lajeunesse, who skyrocketed to the top by making six birdies and two bogeys. A two-putt par on the first hole was followed by a 20-foot curler for birdie on the second.
"I was pin-high left and that green is probably the hardest green to putt on the course," Lajeunesse said. "I hit a good putt and it happened to go in."
A three-put from the back of the green on the fourth hole sent him back to even and then he found himself on a roller-coaster ride while attempting to save bogey on the par-6 fifth hole.
"I hit a good tee shot and then I chunked it down into the wet area," Lajeunesse said. "And then I chunked my chip to the front of the green, so I had to two-putt. And i hit it 15 feet by (the pin). But I made a 15-footer for bogey, which was huge because I could see the round just starting to slip away: You don't want to go bogey, double (bogey). And then I bounced right back with a two-putt birdie on 6."
Lajeunesse pulled a 9-iron out of his bag on the 144-yard, par-3 seventh tee box. His shot flew slightly past the pin on the right side and then spun back down the hill before settling within 2 feet of the cup for an easy birdie. He saved par on the eighth hole and had a tap-in for par on the ninth after barely missing his birdie bid.
He registered another par on the 10th hole and watched a birdie putt drift just wide of the mark on the 11th hole. He drove the green on the 269-yard, par-4 12th hole and two-putted for birdie.
"I hit 3-wood with a little bit of a draw and it landed just over the bunker and trickled out," Lajeunesse said. "The pin was front-left and I had this big, speedy curler. The greens are as fast as I've ever seen them, so I'm playing more break than I ever have before. But it's just what you have to do."
Lajeunesse birdied the par-3, 210-yard 13th hole by hitting a 4-iron from the tee box and making a 15-foot putt. He used a driver to tee off on the 472-yard, par-5 14th hole and then used a hybrid to send a 230-yard shot toward the back-left portion of the green. His eagle putt lipped out and he had no trouble carding his third straight birdie.
There was a bit of indecision about club selection on the 15th hole before Lajeunesse eventually chose his driver over a hybrid because the wind was at his back.
"I hit this nice little peeler fade and I only had 75 yards in (to the green)," he said. "And I didn't hit a great (approach) shot and didn't make birdie there, but I made a good putt."
That putt on the 15th green kicked off a string of four straight pars to close out an impressive first-day effort. Lajeunesse was in jeopardy of falling back to 3-under on the par-3 16th hole but once again relied on his short game to protect his lead.
"It was playing 135, which is a stock wedge for me," Lajeunesse said. "But it flew to the back fringe and that was actually a really speedy putt. I hit a good putt and it went 4 feet by and I made a good come-backer to save par."
Lajeunesse used a hybrid club off the 17th tee box and left himself with a 120-yard second shot from the fairway. He sent a wedge shot directly at the pin and then watched the ball spin all the way back to the front fringe.
"I hit another good putt for birdie and it just burned the edge (of the cup), but it went another 3 or 4 feet by," Lajeunesse said. "So I had to make another good come-backer for par. So those were two critical putts to save (par) to keep the round going."
The sirens sounded for the first delay after Lajeunesse blasted a 270-yard drive on the 18th hole. His wedge shot landed 18 feet below the pin when play resumed. And he didn't get greedy by safely two-putting for another par and a two-shot advantage over his closest competitor.